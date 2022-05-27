ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases on the rise in Henderson County, appear to be milder than previous waves

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 4 days ago
While COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, health officials say the current strain of the virus appears to be more mild than previous waves.

Both Henderson County hospitals had patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, May 27. The Henderson County Department of Public Health has also released updated guidance on resources for testing and vaccinations.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, May 27, two patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Pardee UNC Health Care.

“This week Pardee has had 83 positive tests with a positivity rate of 17.7 %, which is similar to the prior week,” according to Pardee Chief Medical Officer Dr. Greg McCarty. “This month, Pardee has had 322 positive tests with an overall positivity rate of 16.1%. This is up from last month (April), where there were 169 positive tests with a positivity rate of 8.2%.”

On Friday, no cases at Pardee required ventilators or care in the ICU.

“...Thankfully, this strain of COVID appears to be mild, but it's highly transmissible and as such, it's important to protect yourself and others if you were to contract COVID and not know it. This is why it is important to know available testing options, including having COVID-19 at-home tests on hand or knowing where to get tested when needed. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services offers some options to seek testing.”

McCarty continues to recommend vaccinations.

“As always, vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing serious illness as a result of COVID-19. We continue to encourage vaccinations for those individuals in our community who remain unvaccinated, and boosters for eligible individuals, particularly those who are immunocompromised,” he said. “If you are over age 50, and especially over age 65, and have either not been vaccinated or have significant medical conditions, please consider wearing a mask in more crowded public spaces.”

As of May 27, AdventHealth Hendersonville was caring for three COVID-19 patients, with the average daily positive patient rate at the hospital for the week at 2.57, which is down from the daily average of 4.28 last week, according to Communications Director Victoria Dunkle.

“There is some concern that we will see increases in positive cases as we are celebrating graduations and with the Memorial Day Weekend celebrations,” she said. “The current variant, BA.2.12.1 is the major source of infections in the region right now. It is much more contagious than the initial Omicron variant, BA.2.

“While BA.2.12.1 doesn’t seem to make people as sick as other variants, AdventHealth points out the need to be practicing the safety precautions at all of the late spring and early summer events to avoid the illness as much as possible,” Dunkle said. “Stay strong with your hand washing and safe distancing practices and follow mask guidelines for high exposure risk settings.”

Health department offers guidance

As COVID-19 trends increase, the Henderson County Department of Public Health has provided information on available testing options and encourages staying up to date with vaccinations.

Henderson County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are about 30 positive cases per 100,000 residents in Henderson County compared to 10 per 100,000 people a month ago, the health department said Thursday. Hospitalizations too have ticked up in North Carolina.

Henderson County and much of North Carolina are still considered low risk in the CDC’s Community Risk Levels Map. But other parts of the country, such as the northeastern United States, are listed as high-impact areas.

Waves of COVID-19 will continue and while metrics are currently increasing, the rates are not as steep as they have been in the past, according to the health department, which suggests having COVID-19 at-home tests on hand or knowing where to get tested when needed.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services offers some options to seek testing:

Order free at-home tests through the U.S. Postal Service

The federal government recently made a third round of at-home tests available by mail at www.COVIDtests.gov. Every U.S. household is eligible for up to three orders of four free at-home tests (eight tests total). No ID, credit card or health insurance is required. Tests typically ship within 7-12 days of order through the Postal Service.

Buy tests online or at a local pharmacy using health insurance

Rapid at-⁠home tests are available to buy at online and local pharmacies. The health department suggests checking beforehand for availability. Most health plans allow for up to eight at-home tests per month per person, according to NCDHHS. The test will either be free at the time of sale or reimbursed through your insurance. If paid upfront, be sure to keep the receipt and submit a claim.

North Carolina Medicaid program guidelines allow individuals to get free at-home COVID rapid tests at no cost, according to NCDHHS. Beneficiaries can select at-home tests at their preferred pharmacy and show their NC Medicaid ID card for no out-of-pocket cost. The pharmacist will bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.

Currently, original Medicare does not pay for at-home tests for individuals’ purchases. However, Medicare Advantage plans may offer coverage and payment for at-home COVID-19 tests. NCDHHS recommends consumers covered by Medicare Advantage to check their plan.

Request a home PCR collection kit from Labcorp OnDemand

NCDHHS has partnered with NC-based Labcorp to provide no-cost, at-home COVID-19 collection kits. Unlike a rapid test, collected samples must be mailed back to a lab for results. Results are typically available 1-2 days after the sample arrives at the lab. Request a kit at www.ondemand.labcorp.com/nc.

Go to a testing site

Local pharmacies, urgent cares and other sites are still offering testing at their locations. Some locations may charge a fee. To find locations, visit www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.

Stay up to date with vaccinations

Vaccines remain the best tool against severe illness, death as well as long-term impacts of COVID-19, according to the health department. “Everyone should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, including children as COVID-19 boosters are now available for ages 5-11,” the release says. Find a vaccine location at www.vaccines.gov.

IN THIS ARTICLE
