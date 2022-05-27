For local music stages, summer's already here

The season doesn’t officially turn until June 21, but Memorial Day weekend is often considered as the unofficial start to the summer season: The air is warmer, the lake is busy, and many a venue (such as CMAC, which hosted The Lumineers on Friday) is starting their busy season.

Case in point: Lincoln Hill Farms (at 3792 Route 247, Gorham, just east of Canandaigua) will open its summer concert season Saturday, May 28 with a concert 5-11 p.m. by Rochester party band The Skycoasters. The nine-piece band has entertained audiences locally and worldwide – including appearances at Super Bowl and Olympics parties – for over four decades. For tickets ($10, or free for children 16 and younger), go to https://lincolnhillfarms.com. In addition, there is a $10/car parking fee.

The 93-acre working farm and event space – which offers glamping, farm-to-table food, and ciders and craft beers along with live music – has a number of nationally and internationally known artists booked this year, including the following:

July 2: Steel Pulse with special guest Collie Buddz. A U.K. band with a 40-year legacy engages controversial topics of racial injustice and human rights on a global scale through the power and beauty of reggae music.

July 28: Railroad Earth. A bluegrass band with a rock ‘n’ roll spirit, the New Jersey septet has been playing for more than two decades and launched the long running Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville, California and Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival in Ozark, Arizona.

Aug. 9: Trevor Hall. Hall’s music is a blend of roots and folk with touches of electronic elements filled with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. Hall uses a palette of genres that span folk, roots-rock, indie and electronic, all with a consistent wash of authentic far-Eastern influence. He has toured with such artists as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff and Matisyahu.

Aug. 17: Matisyahu. Reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician, Matisyahu is known for blending spiritual themes with reggae, rock and hip-hop beatboxing sounds.

Aug. 19: Andy Frasco & the U.N. The high-energy, heavy-touring (more than 250 shows per year) American blues-rock band featuring Andy Frasco.

Lincoln Hill will be adding shows to the summer lineup. In addition, there are plenty of local and regional acts on the lineup, including Dirty Blanket, June 4; Cabinet, June 10; Donna the Buffalo, June 11; Spafford, June 17; Dopapod, June 23; The Movement, June 24; Deadgrass, June 25; Midnight North & Driftwood, July 1; Thompson Square, July 29; Ghost Light, Aug. 5; and Pink Talking Fish, Sept. 2.

Taking the mike

Here’s a sampling of additional live music happening over the next week:

Brew and Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 BB State Route 64, Naples: Deco and the Dusters, 6 p.m. May 28; open mic with Mystic Stew, 6 p.m. June 3; Meyer & McGuire, 6 p.m. June 4.

CMAC, 4355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell: Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, 7 p.m. May 30; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 8 p.m. June 1; Rock for a Cause Community Concert featuring Zac Brown Tribute Band with Tommy Brunett Band and Monica Hall Band, 5 p.m. June 4.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Tony Holiday, 7 p.m. May 31.

Noble Shepherd, 7853 Routes 5 and 20, Bristol: Travis Prinzi Band, 6-8 p.m. May 28; Warren Paul, 6-8 p.m. June 3; St. Vith, 6-8 p.m. June 4.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 39 Coach St., Canandaigua: Warren Paul, 6 p.m. May 28; Dave Turner, 1 p.m. May 29.

Prosecco Italian Restaurant & Jazz Bar, 1150 Route 332, Farmington: Mel Henderson Duo, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 28; Mike Sidotti, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 2; Jim Nugent, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 3; The Moondance Trio, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 4.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Take 2 (acoustic duo), 5 p.m. May 28.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Gypsy Refugee (Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty tribute), 8-11 p.m. May 28; Last Call (modern country), 8-11 p.m. June 4.

(Want your local show listed in an upcoming Front-Row Seat? Send the information to dwheeler@gannett.com.)

Talk to us

FRONT-ROW SEAT is a column that showcases the area’s art, music, theater, film and general all-around creative scene. If you’re a musician with an upcoming live online performance or album release; or if you have any information in the arts/entertainment sphere to report, please send your information to L. David Wheeler at dwheeler@messengerpostmedia.com.