ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Extravaganza is a Vegas show you must see

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Extravaganza" has just about everything you'd expect in...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Mad Apple debuts in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Mad Apple' officially debuted on the Las Vegas Strip last Thursday. Joining us now to talk about it is comedian Brad Williams!
LAS VEGAS, NV
soultracks.com

Anita Baker planning 2022 Summer Tour follow Las Vegas residency

(May 31, 2022) Songstress supreme Anita Baker has been lighting it up in Las Vegas with her residency at The Venitian Theatre. But now she is planning to take that show on the road, hinting at a dozen or more stops around the country. This morning Ms. Baker gave the...
DETROIT, MI
news3lv.com

KA by Cirque du Soleil celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — She was born in Japan but is living out her dreams right here on the Las Vegas Strip. As we close out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're joined by Noriko Takahashi, who you can catch in action in the iconic Cirque show "KA".
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
KTLA

What’s that giant sphere being built in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas skyline is changing once again, and if you’ve been to the city lately, you might have noticed that they’re building a giant orb-like structure. What is it? “It certainly has the potential to be one of the most photographed buildings on the planet,” said Lucas Watson, president of MSG Entertainment. It’s called […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First World Series of Poker on Las Vegas Strip begins

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The World Series of Poker kicked off on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time on Tuesday. Dozens of poker tables are set up at Ballys and Paris, with special guest Lisa Vanderpump in attendance to kick off the festivities. The television star, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Rock band X Ambassadors perform at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for their free Downtown Rocks summer concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of rock band X Ambassadors who performed on Saturday, May 28. X Ambassadors – Sam Nelson Harris, Casey Harris, and Adam Levin – made their full-length debut with VHS, a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Certified platinum, VHS provided an intimate look at Sam and his brother Casey’s youth, delivering the genre-defying, multi-platinum hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades” and leading to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances. VHS was followed by X Ambassadors’ 2019 sophomore album ORION, which the band supported with an extensive headline tour of the U.S. A project inspired by ’60s and ’70s soul and R&B, the band’s Belong EP, arrived in March 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extravaganza#Thrills#Performing#Musical Theater
dancingastronaut.com

TAO Beach Dayclub offers gold-standard Las Vegas experience with inaugural resident headliners Alesso, ILLENIUM, and Fisher [Review]

As the calendar turns to spring, snow begins to melt, flowers begin to bloom, and the Northern Hemisphere turns from winter’s shades of gray to a world teeming with color. This is what most people associate with spring, but for dance/electronic music fans across the nation, spring also marks the official start of dayclub season. And those eager to throw on a pair of flip flops and dance in the sun know that they’d be hard-pressed to find a better place on earth than Las Vegas to get their day drink on to the tunes of the industry’s most in-demand DJs. With dayclubs like Encore Beach Club, Marquee Dayclub, and Wet Republic, the Las Vegas Strip has become synonymous not only with luxury nightclubs, but also with their daytime counterparts. TAO Group Hospitality’s introduction of TAO Beach, Sin City’s newest dayclub, adds impact to Vegas’ assortment of day venues, expanding the city’s sprawling list of poolside sites catering to live music fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s a Memorial Day BBQ without the sides?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many valley residents will kick off the summer barbecue season this weekend. While you may already have your main dish decided, do you have a plan for the sides?. Chef Bruce Kalman at SoulBelly shows some sides that will steal the show and are budget-friendly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boyd Gaming to host job fair June 7

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming will interview candidates for approximately 150 positions on Tuesday afternoon. The company is hiring for positions such as housekeeping, security officers, room reservations agents and various dining positions. Job offers will be extended immediately during the fair, according to a release. The event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
news3lv.com

Arts District mural covered for advertising sparks outrage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A controversial decision to paint over an Arts District mural has a lot of people upset. The colorful mural across from Brew Works became a popular spot for people to take pictures, but now it's been replaced with a white wall, with a TikTok video claiming it's due to an advertising opportunity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nathan Adelson Hospice's 'Camp Erin' returns

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice's beloved Camp Erin is returning this weekend. The camp combines fun camp activities with grief education and emotional support. Joining us now with more is volunteer manager at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Jennifer Mauceri.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

MGM’s Cosmopolitan deal is sealed. What does it mean for guests?

MGM Resorts International's $1.63 billion acquisition of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now complete. MGM Resorts closed the transaction with New York-based real estate conglomerate Blackstone Group to acquire the Cosmopolitan's operations on May 17. Before the sale closing, Blackstone thanked all Cosmopolitan employees with a surprise $5,000 bonus -- a $27 million expense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local teen participates in Scripps Spelling Bee

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Spelling Bee kicks off today, with one local spelling wiz in the mix. 13-year-old Eric Goroza will represent St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, located here in Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Arts District mural covered for advertising sparks outrage. Not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
EDMTunes

[Event Review] EDC Las Vegas Takes it to Another Level in 2022

And just like that, EDC Las Vegas successfully closed out their premier flagship festival last weekend. Memories were made as tens of thousands of festival goers traveled to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 20-22. Read on as I share some of my thoughts about the epic weekend. Festival...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

World Series of Poker ready to get started at new home on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus partners with UNLV to serve new ale ‘Rebel Spirit’. Wyndee and Dave Forrest are alumni of UNLV’s school of Hospitality. When the couple were students, they said they didn’t know they’d eventually begin a career in the beer industry. Now the owners of CraftHaus have created the official beer of UNLV called Rebel Spirit.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy