HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Some consider Memorial Day weekend the kickoff to summer. Herrin Festa Italiana takes that idea to heart. “It’s the gateway to summer,” Herrin Festa Italiana president Cris Trapani said. “We look forward to it all year. We’re so excited to have it this year the way we have. Great weather, of course today. It means a lot to a lot of people. The whole region comes out and enjoys something.”

HERRIN, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO