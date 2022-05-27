ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mosquitoes test positive for rare but potentially deadly virus in Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Health officials say two mosquito pools in South Georgia have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.

EEE is a virus that is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year.

Although rare, EEE is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems.

There are no vaccines to prevent EEE or medicines to treat it.

Here are some ways you can help prevent getting bitten by a mosquito:

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when the weather permits.
  • Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.
  • Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito-biting hours.

“While it is not uncommon for mosquito-borne illnesses to be identified within our communities this time of year, it is important that we not become complacent to the risks,” said Kenneth Lowery, the district epidemiologist with Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. “Avoiding going outside during peak mosquito times and making sure you are taking precautions when you are outside are the best defenses against mosquito-borne illnesses.”

To learn more about EEE, CLICK HERE.

Meteorologist Eboni Deon explains why mosquitoes bite this time of year. Metro Atlanta is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and they are in full swing; biting and thriving.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 42

Willie Maikit
3d ago

oh my, the China virus is bout gone So Now they are trying to scare us to stay home because of mosquitoes

Reply(3)
20
Timmy Wade
4d ago

wonder if they have anything to do with all the mosquitoes that was released in the keys

Reply(5)
15
give me a break
3d ago

There are over 200 species of mosquitoes in the USA that live in specific habitats. They carry many diseases and parasites. This has been going on for a very long time.

Reply
4
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

