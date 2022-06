(Lincoln, NE) -- Two women killed in a Sunday night crash in Lincoln are identified. Lincoln Police say just after 10:45 Sunday night, a black Ford Taurus was westbound on O Street when it hit a white eastbound Toyota Corolla that was turning northbound onto 52nd Street. Investigators say after the initial impact, both vehicles left the roadway, on to the north sidewalk area of ‘O’ Street, hitting multiple people who had gathered to observe an event where vehicles traveled along ‘O’ Street over the Memorial Day weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO