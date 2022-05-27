Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mackenzie Reservoir, or 12 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO