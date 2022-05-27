ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Local swimming pools opening dates announced

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline-area pools are opening this weekend.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Rockford, William Grady Pool in Belvidere, and Walt Williamson Pool in Rockton, open Saturday, May 28th.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Nash Recreation Center Pool in Oregon opens for the season.

Sand Park Pool in Loves Park and Rockport Pool in Janesville open June 11th.

Alpine Park Pool in Rockford and Harkins Aquatic Center in Rockford open June 18th.

Kruger Pool in Beloit is expected to open in mid-June.

