Memphis, TN

Unreleased Air Jordans taken in City Gear robbery, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from two different City Gear stores in separate early morning robberies.

$30,000 worth of shoes, including unreleased Nike Air Jordans, was stolen from a store in Whitehaven last weekend.

According to Memphis Police, City Gear in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard was robbed early Saturday morning, May 21.

When officers got to the store, they said the business’s front door was held open with a pallet.

The inside of the business had been ransacked, and shoes and clothing were taken.

Some of the shoes stolen in bulk were unreleased when they were taken. They include the Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro SE GS “Easter Pink” and the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Military Black.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ro6XG_0fsleguH00
Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro SE GS “Easter Pink” and the Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Military Black” (Memphis Police Dept.)

The total loss reported by the business was $30,000.

Video surveillance captured several suspects. The face of one is pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k31qX_0fsleguH00
City Gear robbery suspect (Memphis Police Dept.)

A few days later on May 24, a second City Gear store in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue was also robbed.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Responding officers said they saw 10 to 12 suspects fleeing the scene in several vehicles.

The suspects left in a silver Infiniti, a brown Dodge Charger, a grey sedan, and a brown SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhvdB_0fsleguH00
Cars used in City Gear robbery (Memphis Police Dept.)

The suspects used an ax to break open the front door and bolt cutters to cut the locks off the gates.

They stole several cases of shoes and clothing from the display racks.

Police have not said if they believe the same people are responsible for bother robberies.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Public Safety
WREG

Robber poses as Dollar Tree shopper, steals cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree last week. It happened at the Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of Quince Road on May 26. Police said a man entered the store before 9 p.m. and walked around for several minutes. He waited for other customers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

