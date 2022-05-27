State Police to crack down on impaired and reckless driving Memorial Day weekend

A Spencerport man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Nicholas J. Williams, 19, of Spencerport for aggravated unlicensed operation. Williams was observed driving on Elm Street in Penn Yan while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. He will...
A juvenile from Seneca County was hospitalized Monday night after allegedly crashing a stolen car into the rear axle of a tractor-trailer near the State Route 414 Thruway exit. The unidentified juvenile is accused of stealing a car from a residence in the town of Junius just a short time...
Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after her bike collided with a car in Syracuse Monday night, police said. Around 8:55 p.m., the girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Lodi Street and Green Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The...
A Palmyra man was arrested after a traffic stop in Sodus. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russell J. Monte, 30, of Palmyra for driving while intoxicated. Monte was initially stopped for having a suspended registration. While interviewing Monte, deputies observed an odor of...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
Greece, N.Y. — On Saturday night, Justin and Jessica Rapp were heading to a night out with two other couples, packed into the family's escalade. Their plans were shattered, as they were heading south on 390, and approaching the Moore Drive bridge by Genesee Valley Park. A rock had...
Man fatally shot while driving on Hudson Ave. in Rochester.
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - School officials are investigating a potentially threatening message found at Penfield High School Tuesday. The superintendent says a staff member found graffiti on a bathroom wall this afternoon. The Sheriff's office was called in. They did not say what the graffiti said. The school district says...
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
A Jamestown man is facing an impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-86 in the Town of Randolph on May 20th. Troopers say 32-year-old Jacob Carr exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Police add that two children were inside Carr's vehicle during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in June on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. The two children were turned over to a third party.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
The New York State Police’s underage drinking enforcement detail in Cattaraugus County nets an arrest. Fifteen establishments were checked for compliance resulting in the arrest of one individual. 19-year-old Ilana P. Phiansouri of Franklinville, an employee of Valero on North Main Street in Franklinville was issued an appearance ticket...
