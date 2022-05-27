ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

State Police to crack down on impaired and reckless driving Memorial Day weekend

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend....

www.whec.com

FingerLakes1.com

Spencerport man cited following traffic stop

A Spencerport man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Nicholas J. Williams, 19, of Spencerport for aggravated unlicensed operation. Williams was observed driving on Elm Street in Penn Yan while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. He will...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Search for missing teen results in dangerous car chase

CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A search for a missing teen ended with a dangerous car accident on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Seneca County Sheriff's office was helping locate a missing teen when they got a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and the teen...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
FREDONIA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Bicycle collides with Car, Shooting with Injuries on Park Street, and Henderson Street Stabbing

Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
#Memorial Day Weekend#Reckless Driving#New York State Police
FingerLakes1.com

Multiple charges against Palmyra man after traffic stop

A Palmyra man was arrested after a traffic stop in Sodus. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russell J. Monte, 30, of Palmyra for driving while intoxicated. Monte was initially stopped for having a suspended registration. While interviewing Monte, deputies observed an odor of...
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 30, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you and your loved ones a great Memorial Day. Man fatally shot while driving on Hudson Ave. in Rochester. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Potentially threatening message found at Penfield High School

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - School officials are investigating a potentially threatening message found at Penfield High School Tuesday. The superintendent says a staff member found graffiti on a bathroom wall this afternoon. The Sheriff's office was called in. They did not say what the graffiti said. The school district says...
PENFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Investigating Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
LANSING, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Faces Leandra's Law Charge in Randolph

A Jamestown man is facing an impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-86 in the Town of Randolph on May 20th. Troopers say 32-year-old Jacob Carr exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Police add that two children were inside Carr's vehicle during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in June on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. The two children were turned over to a third party.
RANDOLPH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized with injuries to his face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

NY State Police Make Catt Co Arrest After Underage Drinking Enforcement

The New York State Police’s underage drinking enforcement detail in Cattaraugus County nets an arrest. Fifteen establishments were checked for compliance resulting in the arrest of one individual. 19-year-old Ilana P. Phiansouri of Franklinville, an employee of Valero on North Main Street in Franklinville was issued an appearance ticket...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

