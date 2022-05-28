ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary school in Whittier temporarily on lockdown amid search for armed suspect nearby

 3 days ago

An elementary school in Whittier was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday as authorities searched for a potentially armed suspect involved in a reported shooting and car crash near the campus.

The incident started with a report of possible gunfire and a car crash shortly before 11 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene of a crashed vehicle on the westbound SR-60 Crossroads Parkway off-ramp.

Footage from AIR7 showed a vehicle that appeared to have at least one bullet hole in the front window.

Authorities were searching for a potentially armed suspect in the area who fled the scene.

The location is not far from Wallen L. Andrews School in Whittier, which was placed on lockdown during the early stages of the response and search for the suspect.

The lockdown was lifted by early afternoon.

A school spokesperson gave the following statement to Eyewitness News: "Wallen L. Andrews School was placed on lockdown today at the request of L.A. County Sheriffs due to police activity in the area. The school gladly complied and returned to normal with late lunches and their regular routine after the lockdown request was lifted by L.A. County Sheriffs.

"The school administration, staff, students and parent community are to be commended for how seamlessly they worked together today, even if the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution to ensure student safety. I am very thankful for the cooperation we enjoy in the Whittier City School District between our schools, the City of Whittier, our parent community and the multiple law enforcement agencies that serve the greater Whittier community."

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.

Comments / 12

Temporarily Immortal
4d ago

Whittier HS was on a "soft" lockdown yesterday due to nearby police activity. Not sure what is meant by soft, but...

Reply
3
