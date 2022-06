How comforted would Pennsylvanians be to know that the individual who is responsible for handling tens of billions of dollars of our money is a bald-faced liar?. That is regrettably what we face in state Treasurer Stacy Gerrity. She appeared at a rally which was ostensibly to promote the U.S. Senate candidacy of carpetbagger Dr. Mehmet Oz, but which was in reality a rally for the guest of honor, Donald Trump.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO