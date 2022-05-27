Celebrate National Salad Month with the Grand Traverse Salad Company

Grand Traverse Salad Company’s menu is one of a kind in Traverse City.

Home made and fresh are the key ingredients whether it is one of their home made soups or sauces, over 40 ingredients for your salads, or a great sandwich.

Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and protein products are delivered fresh every morning. They start early slicing, dicing, chopping, roasting and grilling to ensure every meal is fresh and delicious. They provide the options, you make the choices.

GT Salad is located on the corner of Cass and South Airport in Traverse City, MI.

