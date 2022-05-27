ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Celebrate National Salad Month with the Grand Traverse Salad Company

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
Grand Traverse Salad Company’s menu is one of a kind in Traverse City.

Home made and fresh are the key ingredients whether it is one of their home made soups or sauces, over 40 ingredients for your salads, or a great sandwich.

Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and protein products are delivered fresh every morning. They start early slicing, dicing, chopping, roasting and grilling to ensure every meal is fresh and delicious. They provide the options, you make the choices.

GT Salad is located on the corner of Cass and South Airport in Traverse City, MI.

To learn more, click here.

100.7 WITL

NW Michigan Tavern Still Has Bullet Hole from 1890s Shootout

The Blue Slipper in Onekama, Michigan has been around for a long time - more than 130 years - and to this day, still operates serving food and drinks to its regular patronage. Although it hasn't ALWAYS been a bar and restaurant, the building does have a colorful past that makes it unique to Onekama and Michigan. Today, you'll find live music, local pours, and an incredible menu of food.
ONEKAMA, MI
9&10 News

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Traffic to Downtown Charlevoix Businesses

Downtown businesses in Charlevoix experienced a big rush this holiday weekend to kick off the summer. Memorial Day weekend is always a busy weekend for the city, and this year saw no exception. Hotels, including the Weathervane Terrance Inn, were fully booked all weekend due to the number of guests and even multiple weddings being held. Downtown businesses also saw a spike with people from around the state visiting its many shops and restaurants along the way.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
US 103.1

Four Sears Hometown Stores In Michigan To Close For Good

A name synonymous with appliances and tools is getting harder and harder to find in Michigan. Four Sears Hometown stores are closing their doors for good. Sears Hometown stores announced their closures on social media pages, indicating large discounts and liquidation prices. Which Michigan Locations Are Closing?. According to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

