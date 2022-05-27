ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mackenzie Reservoir, or 12 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND CENTRAL BRISCOE COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mackenzie Reservoir, or 7 miles west of Silverton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SWISHER COUNTY, TX

