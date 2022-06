The baby blue highlights are so thin and subtle, that I almost missed them altogether. With all the Met Gala preparation from facials to fittings posted on Instagram over the weekend leading up to the event, I was surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion debut baby blue highlights on Sunday, May 1, just one day before the first Monday in May. While they most definitely could be clip-in extensions, similar to the ones I used to beg my mom to buy me at Claire's, I'm sure the rapper wasn't doing anything permanent… just fancier than my $5 pack of hair tinsels — which always broke minutes upon application.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO