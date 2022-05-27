ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Side students gain work/social experience with lemonade stand

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 4 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY – Pupils from North Side Primary School recently had the chance to learn valuable entrepreneurial and social skills through a staple of business for younger children – a lemonade stand.

Students got to operate a stand May 24-26, just outside the school, selling regular and pink lemonade, as well as bags of popcorn, both to fellow students and to members of the community who came to visit.

School guidance counselor Debbie Wiech said students first learned about a career plan, off of a lemonade stand, at the beginning of May during career week, through a computer program module.

However, this year, for the first time, teachers decided to have the students run a physical stand as well, in which students in second grade physically operated the stand.

“They’re gaining opportunities and experience,” Wiech said. “This makes me so happy.”

She said not only are the students learning early entrepreneurial skills and taking ownership of what they are doing, but are also learning soft, social skills, such as helping a customer and saying “Thank you,” and “Have a nice day,” which will be useful for when they get jobs years down the line.

She also said after largely being isolated for the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the community, especially the parents/guardians, are excited to see the students and the projects that they are working on.

Students from Lincoln Junior-Senior High School built the lemonade stand, while a volunteer for the district built the popcorn stand.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

