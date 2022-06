WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- I recall the evening so well at the bowling league. After we finished our frames, Pete said, “See you next week.” I replied, “Take care, Pete.”. There was no next week for Pete. A few days later, I came home from work and turned on the news at 6 p.m. All of a sudden, I saw a picture of Pete flash across the screen. I had not yet heard what happened that day in Wickliffe. Tears just poured out of my eyes when I realized the magnitude of what had occurred.

WICKLIFFE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO