Fayetteville homeless count up 75% from 2020

Columbus County, NC: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper C. Grainger and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant W. Meeks, Deputy C. Soles, and K-9 Cooper visited Edu-Care Preschool located on James B White Highway South, Whiteville, for a Law Enforcement Safety and Services presentation. NCSHP Trooper Grainger discussed traffic safety and the law enforcement services provided by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Grainger also talked about his daily duties and responsibilities as a NCSHP Trooper. Sergeant Meeks and Deputy Soles discussed law enforcement services provided by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, along with discussing the daily duties and responsibilities of a Deputy. Deputy Soles, K-9 Cooper’s handler, talked about the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program and the services it provides to Columbus County and law enforcement.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO