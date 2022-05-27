ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fayetteville homeless count up 75% from 2020

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- Every year, Cumberland County’s Community Development counts the homeless population during their Point in Time count. A preliminary report found the number of homeless people in the county is up 75 percent from 2020’s count. Cumberland County Community Development, partner agencies and 68...

www.cbs17.com

TherealisT75
4d ago

We’ve had several men, both young and old quit the program. Most recently, we had a young man who had a desire to join the military. He failed the ASVAB and then quit the program. He said that he would rather live in Festival Park on a park bench. He’s a very smart young man with a lot of potential. There are several programs that offer help for our homeless. It’s up to the individual to accept the help. Everyone situation is different, PTSD, substance abuse, etc. They help is available. The housing is available through these programs. They start off living in a bay but as they progress through the program they will eventually get there own rooms and in a house with roommates until they are ready to live on their own. They help is there.

James
4d ago

ITS ABOUT TO GET ALOT WORSE. rent has nearly doubled. pay has remained the same. Fayetteville is turning into the slums quick!!!

San Hilliard
4d ago

I'm not surprised cause rent, gas, food, etc...is going up but not paychecks! Who is in charge of these ridiculous prices rent is now & still rising?



