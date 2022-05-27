ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Parks prohibiting alcohol along the American River this Memorial Day Weekend

ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks has prohibited the possession of alcohol in and along the waters of the Sacramento County Regional Parks May 28 through May 30. As Memorial Day weekend kicks off Sacramento County park officials are cautious of the...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Yuba City prepares for water restriction mandate

YUBA CITY, Calif (KTXL) — Yuba City is preparing to change from an educational approach to water conservation to enforcement. The hope is to save water for next year in case the drought continues. It’s an issue that is only going to grow as the summer months go by, but some say it didn’t have […]
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ban On Cruising: Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Repealing Decades-Old Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Old Fire in Napa County prompts evacuations

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Napa County has triggered evacuations in a part of the county. The so-called Old Fire in Napa County has reached 200 acres. Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said structures are threatened, but it's not clear how many. The fire is near Old Soda...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Alcohol#Labor Day#American River
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno in Benicia – here we go again…

Warning and good advice by architect of Benicia’s General Plan, former mayor Elizabeth Patterson. Many moons ago – before the red moon and blue moon – city leaders began the planning process for developing Sky Valley (1990s). Imagine suburban development like what is happening on Columbus Parkway along Lake Herman Road. More streets, water lines for more water and more traffic with more carbon emissions.
BENICIA, CA
ABC10

Man arrested for arson after setting items on fire by Woodland Public Library

WOODLAND, Calif — A Woodland man was arrested after a fire burned portions of the Woodland Public Library. According to the Woodland Police Department, miscellaneous items were gathered and burned next to the Woodland Public Library around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Police and fire reports said the fire swiftly burned up the side of the wall.
WOODLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Shot At Sutter’s Landing Beach On Saturday Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River. A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter’s Landing Beach. Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released. Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Doubling Down on Double Standards

Tim Byrd’s response to our last essay deserves a more prominent position than in “Comments,” so we’re posting it below, along with our reply. For those who don’t know, Mr. Byrd is Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow’s campaign manager. He is also a resident of Wood Colony and a graduate of Berkeley’s Boalt School of Law. To get a better understanding of the context of our remarks, please read our previous post here.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
ENVIRONMENT
capradio.org

Downtown Sacramento shooting: What we know and latest updates

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3. On April 6, Sacramento Police said they now believe at least five individuals fired guns from two groups. Vigils to remember the victims were held the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy