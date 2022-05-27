Morning Source – Need to Know for Graduates

Nashville culinary destination The Chef & I recently announced the soft launch of its new location at 1922 Adelicia St. Nashville TN, set to open at the beginning of June. In its new space, the restaurant will highlight its customized, interactive dining experience and offer new elements, including live music, happy hour menus and a sushi bar. Diners will be able to request reservations for the soft launch week through The Chef & I’s website.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO