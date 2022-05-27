ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Manassas Woman Used Stun Gun, Knife During Fight: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 41-year-old woman pushed her way into a couple's Manassas condo during a fight and used a stun gun to attack them and threaten them with a knife, police said.

Taheera Johnson, of Manassas, was arrested just after midnight Friday, May 27, when police arrived at a home on Gales Court and found her fighting with another woman in the bathroom, Prince William police said.

A man who lives there called police and said Johnson pushed her way inside and started a fight with him and a woman. He said she used a stun gun to shock them before he could wrench it away from her. Johnson then grabbed a knife and forced her way into the bathroom where the woman was hiding, a police report said. She attacked them with a knife and wouldn't let the woman leave. That's when officers arrived.

Responders treated the woman for minor injuries. Authorities charged Johnson with malicious wounding, abduction, burglary, and two counts of assault and battery, police said. She's being held without bond.

Comments / 1

Related
theriver953.com

Manassas school shooter apprehended

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred at the Benton Middle School athletic field in Manassas has been apprehended. According to a Prince William County Police report Isaiah Gordon turned himself in to the Authorities without incident. The 23 year old Gordon faces 2 counts of aggravated...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wfmd.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest On Stolen Gun Charges In Frederick

Police found a controlled dangerous substance in the vehicle along with a stolen handgun. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police have arrested a man on handgun charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. An officer on patrol at 3:30 AM in the area of Baughmans Lane and West...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
wbrc.com

Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WUSA) - Three police officers in Virginia saved a choking toddler after pulling her father over for speeding. Officer Cristian Durham saw a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35-zone around 4 a.m. May 19 along Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, Virginia. When he pulled the car over, the driver said his 2-year-old daughter was having an emergency.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Blood Trail Leads Police To Baltimore Gunshot Victims

A blood trail in Baltimore led officers to victims of a shooting this weekend, authorities say. The trail led to the 20-year-old and 22-year-old male victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims had traveled from the 2200 block of Presbury Street to the 2200 block of Baker Street around 11:12 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stun#Violent Crime#Gales Court
fox5dc.com

Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Saturday in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road at around 12 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. There they found 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C. on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Found Phone Sparks Search For Baltimore Man

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Baltimore man after finding his phone in a search near Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities say.Marcus Vann-Garrison, 28, was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and tan boots, according to Baltimore County Poli…
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Shady Grove Metro station yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking lot of the station at 6:09 AM, according to crime data. This adds to a recent trend of assaults at Metro stations in the Rockville area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy