Florida High School Student To Face Discipline After Getting On Bus Dressed In Scream Costume

A Florida High School student will face administrative discipline after he got onto his school bus wearing a full Scream costume on Friday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff’s SRO was notified and the student was removed from the bus.

Students on the bus were alarmed by the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the student’s bag and located the fake knife pictured below. The student said he thought his actions would be perceived as funny.

Costume with fake machete worn by teen, Courtesy: MCSO

According to MCSO, the student did not violate any criminal statutes but will face discipline from the school district.

“In light of the devastating school massacre in Texas, we are urging all parents to speak to their children about the emotional fragility and concerns of others. Actions that might have seemed harmless and funny in the past, can cause fear and panic now,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office. “In addition, law enforcement has a duty to protect all children from unknown threats that cause panic and fear, and will do so accordingly.”

