ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Florida High School Student To Face Discipline After Getting On Bus Dressed In Scream Costume

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

A Florida High School student will face administrative discipline after he got onto his school bus wearing a full Scream costume on Friday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff’s SRO was notified and the student was removed from the bus.

Students on the bus were alarmed by the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the student’s bag and located the fake knife pictured below. The student said he thought his actions would be perceived as funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDzkz_0fslZTPf00
Costume with fake machete worn by teen, Courtesy: MCSO

According to MCSO, the student did not violate any criminal statutes but will face discipline from the school district.

In the news: Florida Man Needed “Hosed Down” After Running From The Cops And Into A Ditch

“In light of the devastating school massacre in Texas, we are urging all parents to speak to their children about the emotional fragility and concerns of others. Actions that might have seemed harmless and funny in the past, can cause fear and panic now,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office. “In addition, law enforcement has a duty to protect all children from unknown threats that cause panic and fear, and will do so accordingly.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 11

Lou Cummings
4d ago

Three days detention and not a news worthy story. Put some effort into finding a real story to write.

Reply(1)
13
keep it right 7
4d ago

The first time I lmao today 🤣, it was bad timing with what's going on, I was in high school when the first movie came out

Reply
3
Related
Click10.com

Deputies: Florida teen arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened to conduct a mass shooting at a school in a social media post. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Corey Anderson’s post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest and a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
newstalkflorida.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Says His Officers Will ‘Put A Bullet Through Your Head’ If You Attempt A School Shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made it crystal clear death awaits school shooters in his jurisdiction. After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the abysmal performance by police on the scene, there has been a lot of debate about what we can do to better protect kids. Well, the sheriff down in Florida made it very clear that the only thing waiting for school shooters is a bullet to the head. (RELATED: Photos Surface Of Heroic Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Texas School Shooter)
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Texas State
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#School Bus#Getting On#Highschool#Florida High School#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall. Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after punching male nurse at AdventHealth Ocala

A 32-year-old Ocala man who was receiving medical treatment at AdventHealth Ocala was arrested after he punched a male nurse. On Tuesday, May 17 at around 4:30 p.m., the nurse was tending to a patient at the hospital, John Andrew Anderson, when the patient became irate. According to the victim,...
OCALA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy