From ‘Top Gun’ to Hollywood icon: The best of Tom Cruise through the years

Mission: Possible

Tom Cruise slid into a living room back in the early 1980s and began a pop-culture journey that has soared to an iconic film career. From those classic movies like "Risky Business," Cruise has risen to a level of worldwide stardom that few actors—if any—can claim they have achieved. His fame has been the quintessential Hollywood tale for nearly 40 years, one filled with controversy and marriages, rumors and roars, and a resume that includes some of the biggest hits in the cinematic vault. The nostalgia mixed with a general infatuation with Cruise is at an all-time high in 2022, as the long-awaited (and delayed) "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters over Memorial Day weekend. The rush of aerial excitement and the actor's appearances have the camera flashes popping, which is nothing new for the legendary talent. Just take a look back through his career...

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Actor Tom Cruise attends The Friars Club and Friars Foundation Honor of Tom Cruise at The Waldorf=Astoria on June 12, 2012 in New York City.

