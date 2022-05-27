ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot inside store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was shot inside of a store in Englewood Friday afternoon....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 17

Deirdre Senior
4d ago

Hopefully Uncle Larry, When You And Gorrilla Fox Get Voted Out, Our Once Great City Will Be A Safer Place To Live.

Reply(6)
10
Ja'Sean McLaurin
4d ago

In So sorry For Who every Got killed Or Murder In that Store but I will pray for you and other's

Reply(1)
4
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side. Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot and killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in a car Monday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was inside a car around 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot riding bike near DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded while riding her bike Monday night near Chicago's DuSable Harbor. The woman was riding her bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a person shouted at her, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Memorial Day weekend violence: 51 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago experienced its most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years — 9 killed, 42 wounded — despite stepped up police patrols and a focus on neighborhood programs that city officials hoped would provide peaceful alternatives. About half of those shot were on the West Side,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and seriously wounded during argument in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man shot and seriously wounded another man during a verbal dispute Tuesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The two men were in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street around 6:05 a.m. when they began arguing, Chicago police said. Police said the suspect retrieved...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

46 people shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO - By Monday evening, 46 people had been shot in the city over the holiday weekend, as the Chicago Police Department canceled officers’ days off in anticipation of the historically violent unofficial start of summer. About half of the shooting victims were wounded on the West Side, while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an April shooting that seriously wounded a woman in West Humboldt Park. Omar Sosa, 23, is accused of shooting into a car that had two 23-year-old men and a woman inside April 30 in the 4500 block of West Chicago Avenue. The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 men wounded, 2 critically, in Burnside

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street. At about 7:43 p.m., three men were near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Englewood#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the eye during argument in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded after being shot in the eye during an argument Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood. The 37-year-old was arguing with another man around 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue when the 39-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him in the eye, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in face in Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face inside a residence in Englewood Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Green. At about 2:47 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the face and abdomen. He was pronounced dead...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

CHICAGO - It was a violent weekend in the city. On Tuesday, Chicago police revealed new data for the number of people killed or injured. In addition, Chicago’s top cop announced his department’s efforts to keep people safe. Fifty-one people were shot over the weekend — 9 of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Man injured after jumping off moving CTA train: police

CHICAGO — A man was injured after he jumped off the roof of a CTA Blue Line train, according to police. Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train on the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The train stopped near the Kedzie-Homan stop […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 wounded in separate River North shootings overnight

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one seriously, in separate River North shootings that took place hours apart overnight. The first shooting took place around 10 p.m. when a woman and a man were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of West Erie Street when a group of three or four people approached them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot after refusing to hand over his belongings during an attempted robbery early Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 32-year-old was outside just after midnight when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his bag in the 5000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for over a week from the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Latesha "Nicole" Parker, 28, was last seen May 22 in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, according to a CPD missing persona alert.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy