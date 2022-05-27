ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, GA

Walker Co. Commission Chairman admits to purposefully delaying projects

By Hannah Bullard
WDEF
 4 days ago

The Walker County Commissioner’s meeting saw an unusual number of attendance Thursday night. During the meeting, they explored the possibility of hiring a county manager. The possible hire is in response to two commissioner’s that aren’t happy with Chairman Shannon Whitfield’s progress....

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Loses Major Manufacturing Facility

Northwest Georgia has lost a major manufacturing facility. Dixie Specialty Fiber has shuttered their facility in Trion. The closing of the business affected about 80 workers, and was a blow to the Industrial Park. The company recently announced that they were ceasing all operations at the plant. The town had...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Local organization creating campaign for Silverdale inmates

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — For those inside Silverdale who want some extra time speaking to their loved ones over the phone, the Hamilton County Community Bail Fund is hoping to make it possible. The Breaking the Silence campaign is coming to Hamilton County on June 19. Manager Avery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rossville, GA
County
Walker County, GA
Walker County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WDEF

Cleveland Police Department helps pilot new mental health co-responder program

The Cleveland Police Department has been chosen as a part of pilot program that has allowed them to hire their first mental-health co-responder. The co-responder will assist officers responding to members of the community having any type of mental health crisis and provide de-escalation, assessment, and resources. Mark Gibson is...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Dalton’s Municipal Court is moving locations

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The City of Dalton is moving their Municipal Court to a bigger space. On July 18th, the court moves out of City Hall. The new home is at the second-floor lecture hall at the Convention Center. The new space can handle 200 people at a...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Parkridge appeals north Georgia hospital license

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is appealing a ruling to allow CHI Memorial Hospital to build a new facility on Battlefield Parkway. It’s the latest shot fired in the hospital wars surrounding Ringgold. Just last week, Catoosa County held a public rally from northwest Georgians supporting...
RINGGOLD, GA
CBS 46

What you need to know about Georgia’s June 21 runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s next big election is a runoff set for June 21, and the Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices will be decided, along with several congressional runoffs that could sway Capitol Hill’s balance of political power. Under Georgia law,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker#Walker Co#Well The Board#Chair#The Rossville Ball Fields#Walker County Facebook
wvlt.tv

McMinn Co. officials to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the sheriff’s office would host its 2022 Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June. The event will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The interactive academy will be open to McMinn County students entering the seventh or eighth grade; however, Guy said that if seats are available closer to the date, then kids from other counties would be eligible.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chattanoogapulse.com

Application Window Closing Soon for TVFCU’s Idea Leap Grants

Applications are open for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union’s Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant, but time is running out. Small businesses that apply will compete to win one of five grants totaling $100,000, but they must submit the application by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 3. “The Idea...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
theenergymix.com

New Solar Plant in Georgia to Create 470 Jobs

A South Korean solar panel maker announced last Thursday that it will expand its presence in Georgia, building a new US$171-million plant next to an existing factory in Dalton. The new plant will open in the first half of 2023 and will hire 470 people, Qcells, a unit of Hanwha...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy