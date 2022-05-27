I-30 construction seeing lane closures begin Tuesday in LR and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Commuters will see new lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock that will begin Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says that during the Memorial Day holiday there are no short-term closures scheduled until Tuesday.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock

3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 ramps and lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street (full closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock; detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey and Riverfront Drive; Thursday night, June 2 only

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour signed to use 3rd Street

Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed

6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street

ARDOT also says that Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

ARDOT officials are asking that drivers use caution as they approach and drive through all work zones.

For more details on the I-30 construction project, check out the Connecting Arkansas Program online.

