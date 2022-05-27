Letters to the Editor, May 27

Photos by Allison Huang. Last photo of Los Altos High School walkout by Eason Dong. All used with permission from MidPeninsula Post. Student organizer at Mountain View High School Kris Koh could not have been prouder of his classmates who participated in a walkout to protest the right wing attack on reproductive rights. Several hundred students left the school during third period on May 26, marched in solidarity around the main building, then held an impromptu speakout on school grounds. Kris said he was both surprised and inspired that a handful of people spoke on the spur of the moment. "Now I’m in contact with a few people who came and we’re planning some more events! It was really exciting to see my peers show up," he elaborated.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO