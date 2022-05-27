ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Letters to the Editor, May 27

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the type of news that does us no good. This is not the only article that has placed Watsonville Community Hospital in a less than positive view for the general public. What is to be done about this current situation immediately and what is the plan for determining why...

County kicks off in-person voting

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Clerk/Registrar of Voters has opened in-person voting centers throughout Santa Cruz County for the June 7 Primary Election. Voters may cast ballots at any of the following locations:. •Watsonville City Clerk’s Office, 275 Main St., fourth floor. •Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Photos: Watsonville observes Memorial Day

Above: American flags line a large swath of Freedom Boulevard Monday for Memorial Day. A crew headed up by VFW Post 1716 of Watsonville took on the task of flying hundreds of coffin flags between the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building on Freedom Boulevard to Martinelli Street. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. for mourning its military personnel who died during the service in armed forces.
WATSONVILLE, CA
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Health
Watsonville, CA
Health
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Pajaro, CA
Local teacher commended by state

WATSONVILLE—Chrislaine Pamphile Miller, who teaches middle school history at Mount Madonna School, was recently commended for her leadership and academic contributions to the Grade 6 Group of the California History-Social Science Project (CHSSP). “Chrislaine was not only a thoughtful and energetic participant in the Grade 6 Group, but also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Locals protest outsiders gun-related fundraising event

Protesters said their issue was not about owning guns, but about teenager being able to get an automatic weapon. Photo by John Chadwell. The sold-out event was reportedly to raise money for the HPD police explorers program. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County Supervisor Peter Hernandes, who is running...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A different pathway to success: Adult school graduates 90

When Watsonville/Aptos/Santa Cruz Adult Education leads off the graduation season every year, it is a reminder that educational success does not always follow a traditional path, and that anyone can build for themselves new lives and find second chances—and gain new knowledge—when they are ready to do so.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Health
Construction begins May 31 on Highway 25/156 roundabout

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 will begin May 31—immediately following the Memorial Day holiday, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The initial phase of construction will result in lane closures on the approach to the north Hollister intersection, from...
HOLLISTER, CA
Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
3.2 earthquake shakes south Monterey County

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook south Monterey County, Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 5:42 p.m. 13 miles east-northeast of San Lucas. San Lucas is a census-designated zone with a population of 269 people. The quake was registered...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Photo: Brush fire quickly tamed

Watsonville firefighters chase back a brush fire that opened up around 1:35pm at the edge of Watsonville Sough near the corner of Santa Catalina and Santa Victoria avenues Tuesday. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said firefighters got a quick handle of the blaze that had no direct threat to buildings. Firefighters estimated the fire to be around 50 by 50 feet. The cause was not immediately known. “I’m seeing a lot of green plants burning that shouldn’t be burning at this time of year; which means it might be an interesting fire season,” Goulding said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Students Walk Out at Three SF Peninsula High Schools

Photos by Allison Huang. Last photo of Los Altos High School walkout by Eason Dong. All used with permission from MidPeninsula Post. Student organizer at Mountain View High School Kris Koh could not have been prouder of his classmates who participated in a walkout to protest the right wing attack on reproductive rights. Several hundred students left the school during third period on May 26, marched in solidarity around the main building, then held an impromptu speakout on school grounds. Kris said he was both surprised and inspired that a handful of people spoke on the spur of the moment. "Now I’m in contact with a few people who came and we’re planning some more events! It was really exciting to see my peers show up," he elaborated.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Hollister VFW prepares care packages for active military

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9242 is collecting donations for care packages for active military members overseas and stateside. These packages have become a staple for this VFW Post to take part in year round to help support our troops.
HOLLISTER, CA
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published May 25, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 2:06 a.m. Matter of Record (suspicious circumstances) on King St. 6:20 a.m. Criminal threats on Broadway St. 1:15 p.m. Outside agency assistance on Sussex Ct. 2:41 p.m. Outside agency assistance on S San Lorenzo Av. 10:13 p.m. Exhibiting a firearm on...
SALINAS, CA

