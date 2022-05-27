ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Law enforcement will increase their presence at Eastmont schools

By NCWLIFE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice will be increasing their presence at Eastmont School District schools until June 10, the last day of the school year. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said because...

#Elementary School#Eastmont School District
