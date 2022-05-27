Spoleto Festival USA 2022 officially kicks off program that 'sets a new tone'

Notice Text: Sandra Gibbons Baden, 72, of Ladson, SC passed away on May 25, 2022 at her residence of natural causes. The family will receive friends at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3. A memorial service will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4. Sandra was born on February 11, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Leonard Harold and Marie Cadell Gibbons. She was a graduate of American University and worked as a program manager for numerous government contracting firms throughout her career. Sandra was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, an amazing Mom and a wonderful Nana. In retirement, Sandra volunteered for causes that promoted literacy and child welfare in South Carolina. She served as president of the Friends of the Summerville Library and as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for children in Charleston County. Sandra founded and facilitated multiple book clubs including the First Thursday Book Club, It's a Mystery to Me Book Club, and Think Tank, which focused on current events and non-fiction topics of our time. She was also an active member of multiple social groups, including the Lowcountry Women's Social Club and the Brew Crew. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Doris Gibbons and brother Leonard Gibbons. She will be dearly missed by her son Justin Marshall Baden (Dana) of Summerville; three cherished Grandchildren: Nicholas Indiana, Griffin Daniel, and Sophia Noelle Baden; her sister, Nancy Gibbons Smith of New Castle, DE; and Granddog Kenobi. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Friends of the Summerville Library in her honor. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

