Charleston, SC

Spoleto Festival USA 2022 officially kicks off program that 'sets a new tone'

By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a drizzly afternoon, the kickoff ceremony for Spoleto Festival USA 2022 pushed forward, officially launching the 46th annual program of the 17-day international arts festival. Since 1977, the festival has aimed each year to infuse Charleston with an array of arts spanning music, opera, dance, theater and more,...

The Post and Courier

Your Community History: The 'Battle' of Summerville

In March of 1865, the Civil War was all but over. The Confederacy had been defeated and Federal troops scoured towns and cities in the war-torn South snuffing out any remaining resistance as they prepared for occupation during Reconstruction. At the time, Summerville was overrun with previously enslaved people, refugees,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant group takes on first SC lodging since venturing into hotels

A Charleston-based company with multiple restaurants in the Holy City has taken on its first hotel property in South Carolina. Indigo Road Hospitality Group said this month that it added a 56-room boutique lodging that's under construction in Georgetown to its lineup of hotels. Called The George, the Front Street hotel will include an outdoor bar and a full-service restaurant that the firm will manage.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

GATHERS, Daniel, 71, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JAMES, Carol Jean, 83, of North Charleston died May 24. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. McDERMOTT, John Peter, 85, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. MIDDLETON, Johnny Mack, 73, of Adams Run...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Port of Charleston's newest shipping line has a thing for 'The Lion King'

A shipping line with vessels named after songs and characters from "The Lion King" is starting new service connecting China with the Port of Charleston, and it will help to fill some of the vacant berth slots at the underutilized Leatherman Terminal. Singapore-based Sea Lead has the North Charleston terminal...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston officer creates nonprofit to improve police-community relations

When North Charleston police officer Samantha Toney lost her father in 2015, she noticed others were grieving him like he was their own parent. Her father, Samuel Lee Toney, was a lieutenant in the Florence Police Department for nearly 40 years. During that time he dedicated himself to bettering the relationship between local law enforcement and youth in Florence. Samuel worked the night shift, and he and his team would often form connections with the children they met while out on patrol.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
The Post and Courier

Sullivan's Island restaurant opens with fresh fish, '1970s-inspired' beachside aesthetic

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — Sullivan's Seafood Restaurant was an island staple from 1988 until Sept. 6, 2020, when owners Sammy Rhodes and Donna Rhodes Hiott permanently closed the local favorite. Ben and Kate Towill hope their restaurant — which opened in the 2019 Middle St. space May 17 — will honor the building's past while ushering it into the future.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Charleston superintendent to serve in interim for Lexington-area school district

LEXINGTON — The Charleston County School District superintendent who received a $500,000 payment to leave this year was named interim superintendent for Lexington County School District One. Gerrita Postlewait, who led the state's second-largest school district for seven years until her controversial departure, will succeed Gregory Little, who is...
LEXINGTON, SC
#Spoleto Festival Usa#Arts Festival#Orchestral Music#Performing Arts#Spoleto Festival Usa 2022#The City Council Chambers
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Post and Courier

Obituary Sandra Gibbons Baden

Notice Text: Sandra Gibbons Baden, 72, of Ladson, SC passed away on May 25, 2022 at her residence of natural causes. The family will receive friends at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3. A memorial service will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4. Sandra was born on February 11, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Leonard Harold and Marie Cadell Gibbons. She was a graduate of American University and worked as a program manager for numerous government contracting firms throughout her career. Sandra was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, an amazing Mom and a wonderful Nana. In retirement, Sandra volunteered for causes that promoted literacy and child welfare in South Carolina. She served as president of the Friends of the Summerville Library and as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for children in Charleston County. Sandra founded and facilitated multiple book clubs including the First Thursday Book Club, It's a Mystery to Me Book Club, and Think Tank, which focused on current events and non-fiction topics of our time. She was also an active member of multiple social groups, including the Lowcountry Women's Social Club and the Brew Crew. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Doris Gibbons and brother Leonard Gibbons. She will be dearly missed by her son Justin Marshall Baden (Dana) of Summerville; three cherished Grandchildren: Nicholas Indiana, Griffin Daniel, and Sophia Noelle Baden; her sister, Nancy Gibbons Smith of New Castle, DE; and Granddog Kenobi. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Friends of the Summerville Library in her honor. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake City welcomes new city clerk

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City welcomes Marshann Terwilliger as the new City Clerk. Originally from New Jersey, Terwilliger moved to Lake City in January after retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government in Aiken, S.C. “We have family in Moncks Corner...
LAKE CITY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC approves Santee Cooper land sales and donation for possible VA cemetery

State legislators have approved Santee Cooper's planned $18.3 million sale of commercial real estate and the donation of property near its headquarters to be considered for a veterans cemetery. The Joint Bond Review Committee that oversees state agency financial commitments before they can be finalized said it had no objection...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

James Island woman founds housing nonprofit to help single moms going back to school

JAMES ISLAND — Rebekah Lambooy knows the financial burdens single mothers face living in the Charleston region where housing costs have risen dramatically in recent years. Lambooy, a single mom of three — two boys and a girl — struggled after her divorce in 2012 to make ends meet. At the time, she had been paying just under $1,000 in rent. She didn't qualify for government assistance because her income was just below the federal threshold.
CHARLESTON, SC

