Nintendo describes its struggle to develop Nintendo Switch Sports

By Stephen Totilo
 4 days ago

Nintendo game designers struggled for years to make a Nintendo Switch sequel to the company’s best-selling game of all time, 2006’s Wii Sports, before finally releasing one in April. Why it matters: Game design is a tough process, even on a project that seems like the ultimate...

Axios

Apple's gaming service lands another Japanese all-star

Apple surprise-announced today that one of Japan’s most revered game developers, Yu Suzuki, is making his next game for the tech giant’s mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade. Why it matters: Apple is an enigmatic but major player in gaming, with resources to do seemingly whatever it wants...
Axios Twin Cities

We tried it: Clockwork's 10-minute "robot manicure"

I pride myself on my nails, but for time and price reasons, I've never had a manicure from anyone but myself. So when I found out a Minnesota Target is offering the "world's first robot manicure" in 10 minutes for just $10, I drove 30 miles to Chaska to try it myself. How it works: Pick one of Clockwork's 25 colors offered (I chose a neutral pink), watch the tutorial and put your fingers in the machine, one by one. The machine scans each nail and paints it, starting around the edges and working into the center. It applies two coats at the same time. There's an attendant nearby in case assistance is needed.How it went: Clockwork delivered on its promise of a cheap and quick manicure. Though there were two unpainted spots on my right hand, it did well for a non-human. There is one problem with the location: You can't really shop with a freshly painted nails. The attendant did offer "quick dry" drops, but my nails still smudged 10 minutes later.
