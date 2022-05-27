Park Circle Pride returns after successful 2021 inauguration

Two years ago, our family came down to Myrtle Beach with our best friends for Memorial Day. We’ve been coming to the beach with them for years and it has always about good times and making memories. However, this was 2020. We came down to take pictures of our sons as they were set to graduate from High School. We were searching for something “fun” for these guys to remember the final moments of high school. Neither had been in class since early spring (Covid canceled their senior year(s) in March), and graduation was all they had left-and it wasn’t a sure thing they were going to have that (luckily, they did!)

