ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Park Circle Pride returns after successful 2021 inauguration

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Tuesday marks the start of a six-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, featuring more than 35 events in North Charleston’s Park Circle neighborhood, including new events like the Sweet Tea Dance Party and fan favorites from last year. The week-long party kicks off with the Pride Flag...

charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charleston City Paper

Bevi Bene celebrates grand opening June 25

You may have seen Bevi Bene Brewing Company’s brightly painted building leaving downtown on Interstate 26, and starting June 25, you’ll be able to walk inside the lager and hard kombucha brewery with a grand opening ceremony from 12-5 p.m. at 1859 Summerville Ave. Doors will officially open...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 5/30: Patriotic scene

This patriotic scene is a perfect way to honor Memorial Day, a federal holiday to honor those who died in war. The first such holiday has roots in Charleston in 1865. Where was this mystery photo taken? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 2nd person who correctly answers the question and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Early voting begins today in South Carolina

Early voting begins today after passage of a new law to open county election offices two weeks before political primaries. South Carolina’s primaries are June 14 and early voting is available every day except Sundays. Need to know what to do and where to go? Here’s a rundown of...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 5/30

Frozen Irish coffee, seafood and a nostalgic dessert. Phyllis Gates of Mount Pleasant would like to enjoy her dream dinner with philanthropic musicians while indulging in seafood dishes, a classic coconut cake and a dessert-like frozen cocktail. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My husband Michael, Don Henley and Jackson Browne — all...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
cruiseindustrynews.com

Report: Carnival to Cease Charleston Homeporting in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line will no longer homeport a cruise ship in Charleston beyond 2024, according to a report from Live 5 News. As South Carolina Ports Authority decides not to extend its homeport cruising contract, Carnival is ending a 14-year partnership with the port. The decision will provide more space...
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“F” is for Florence

“F” is for Florence (Florence County; 2020 population 38,525). In the 1850s Florence emerged around the intersection of three railroads: the Wilmington and Manchester, the Northeastern, and the Cheraw and Darlington. William W. Harllee, president of the Wilmington and Manchester named the town in honor of his daughter. The town was incorporated in 1871 and by the late nineteenth century had seen substantial growth. The railroads remained the backbone of the economy, and cotton was gradually replaced by bright leaf tobacco as the major cash crop of the region. During the second half of the twentieth century, new business emerged to take the place of declining railroads. In 1966 the city earned All-American status. From its origins as a railroad crossroads, Florence had grown into a regional center of business and industry, education, and health care.
FLORENCE, SC
country1037fm.com

Memorial Day-Myrtle Beach Style-What A Difference 2 Years Makes

Two years ago, our family came down to Myrtle Beach with our best friends for Memorial Day. We’ve been coming to the beach with them for years and it has always about good times and making memories. However, this was 2020. We came down to take pictures of our sons as they were set to graduate from High School. We were searching for something “fun” for these guys to remember the final moments of high school. Neither had been in class since early spring (Covid canceled their senior year(s) in March), and graduation was all they had left-and it wasn’t a sure thing they were going to have that (luckily, they did!)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Inauguration#Tea Dance#Book Fairs#Racism#The Sweet Tea Dance Party#Pride Family Kickback#Parkcirclepride Com#Vive Le Rock Productions#Cantion#Lgbtq
The Post and Courier

North Charleston officer creates nonprofit to improve police-community relations

When North Charleston police officer Samantha Toney lost her father in 2015, she noticed others were grieving him like he was their own parent. Her father, Samuel Lee Toney, was a lieutenant in the Florence Police Department for nearly 40 years. During that time he dedicated himself to bettering the relationship between local law enforcement and youth in Florence. Samuel worked the night shift, and he and his team would often form connections with the children they met while out on patrol.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Wide Open Eats

Where To Find the Best Oysters in Charleston

Everyone knows that seafood is better by the sea. There's nothing quite like finding yourself on the coast and feasting on fresh fish, crab, and lobster. Charleston, though, is also known for oysters. They're ubiquitous in the old port city and nature lovers can often find oyster beds during low tides in the area's many beaches and marshes.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Coastal Observer

Seafood trail hopes to tap economic benefit from Gullah corridor

A local initiative is working to preserve the heritage and culture of the Gullah Geechee people in Georgetown, while also tapping into a potentially billion-dollar tourism industry. Marilyn Hemingway, the founder and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce, is leading a project known as the Gullah Geechee Seafood...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 townhomes planned for crossroads near Little River attracting more development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A residential development once rejected over traffic-related concerns in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again. Nearly 200 townhomes could be built close to the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 near Little River, a busy crossroads dotted with everything from national retailers, restaurants and car dealerships that is still expanding.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

10 injured; four critical after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Spots in Charleston, South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a good burger is still top of the list for most people. However, the burgers available at some famous fast-food chains are simply not worth it. Not when you can enjoy a much better burger. To prove it, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in Charleston that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:

Comments / 0

Community Policy