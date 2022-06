The building moratorium in one of the Capital Region’s main housing markets is ending, while another is just beginning. Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, hopes the building pause Livingston Parish enacted this month does not extend past the initial 60 days. Ascension Parish’s moratorium, enacted to give officials time to figure out how to manage frequent floods, lasted nine months.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO