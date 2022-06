There will be a pair of ceremonies next week to honor Todd County’s four former judge-executives. Current Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says he had the idea before the pandemic to put portraits of former judges Cecil Mallory, Kent Knight, Arthur Green and Darryl Greenfield in the courthouse and while the pandemic delayed it—Judge Mallory will now be honored Thursday, June 9 at 9 a.m. and the other judges Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO