ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

St. Paul man arrested for child abuse and DUI; children also in the vehicle

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska man is behind bars after police found him passed out in a vehicle with two children. Grand Island police said the incident...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Murder suspect pleads not guilty on Tuesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island murder suspect, charged with threatening a Hall County Jail employee, pled not guilty on Tuesday. According to officials, 34-year-old Donald Anthony is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons charges for the February stabbing death of Said Farah. Anthony is also charged with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested for alleged strangulation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old woman is in custody after a reported strangulation in northeast Nebraska on Friday morning. Just before noon on Friday, a woman reported to Norfolk Police that she had been strangled by a 33-year-old homeless woman while at a residence in the 900 block of Park Avenue.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beemer man jailed for alleged knife threats near Woodland Park

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged disturbance near Woodland Park. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call at a residence south of Woodland Park. The caller reported that a man had showed up at...
BEEMER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police ID 2 women killed in Nebraska crash that injured 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the two women killed over the weekend when two cars crashed during an annual Memorial Day “cruise” night and injured 20 people when the cars struck a crowd of bystanders in Nebraska's capital city. Lincoln Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Saint Paul, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers arrest 20 impaired drivers over Memorial Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. NSP Troopers said they also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state. In a press release, NSP said the annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested on outstanding warrants after being reported for driving over curbs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody on outstanding warrants after he was initially reported for driving over curbs in Norfolk. On Saturday at 9:42 p.m., Norfolk Police received a complaint about a vehicle driving over curbs and swerving in the roadway. The license plate and description of the vehicle was provided by the witness.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County Sheriff reports drug offenses

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 23-year-old Isaiah Nunn for suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver on May 27. The Omaha man is also suspected of reckless driving and child abuse. A Facebook post says about a half pound of marijuana was found.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two killed in fatal Lincoln crash have been identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police have identified the two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night. LPD said 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Street. A black Ford was traveling on O Street when it struck a white Toyota...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Pump And Pantry#North Broadwell Avenue#Man 25 Year
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday. LPD said officers were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets Monday morning. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and found two handguns and a rifle missing after an apparent break-in.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two killed, 20 injured in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. - Two people were killed and 20 more were injured in a late-night crash that shut down a chunk of O Street in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets, with traffic re-opening at approximately 5 a.m., over six hours hours after the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle destroyed, no one seriously injured in Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. -- Four people were treated at the scene of a Stanton County crash early Monday, but no one was seriously injured. Just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident on Ridge Road about two miles north of Stanton.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi rollover causes traffic delays in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The accident happened at a roundabout in the area of N. 37th Street and Highway 275 in Norfolk. There has been no official word on injuries or damage, but the area is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

City of Norfolk offering reminders of rules regarding signs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With garage sales underway and a busy election season, the City of Norfolk is reminding people of the legal requirements when putting signs out to advertise events or candidates. According to an email sent out by the City of Norfolk, Section 27-323 of City of Norfolk ordinance...
News Channel Nebraska

1 dead, 2 hurt in avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A climber was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a rock fall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said. A woman suffered minor injuries and a man who suffered more serious injuries was rescued by a Colorado National...
ACCIDENTS
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sharon Elnora Bissegger

Sharon Elnora Bissegger, 83 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on May 17, 1939 in Falls City to Gerald and Natalie (Bauers) Cowperthwait. After Sharon graduated from Falls City High School, she met the love of her life, Ronald Bissegger and they had 5 children. She had a passion for taking care of people. Sharon ran an in-home daycare for 25 years and took care of her elderly parents and mother in-law. She always found time to care for her grandchildren during the day. Sharon loved spending time with family and fixing food for anyone who could stop by for lunch. She also enjoyed going to auctions and casinos with friends. Sharon was an active member of the American Legion Post 27 Auxiliary.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More severe weather in the region Monday

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Just hours after severe weather struck overnight, more arrived in the region Monday morning. Several central and northern Nebraska counties were placed in severe thunderstorm warnings Monday morning, with Knox County eventually placed in severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon until 1:30 p.m. CT. Severe weather still remains...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury Businessman and Former Owner of KUTT, KGMT, KWBE Passes Away at 72

FAIRBURY - Long time owner of 3 local radio stations, Rick Siebert of Fairbury, passed away Saturday, May 28th. Rick had been battling both cancer and COPD. Siebert bought KGMT-AM back in 1983, that summer he also began construction on KUTT-FM. He was able later to upgrade KUTT from a class C 300-watt station to class A 100 thousand watt which doubled it's listening area and making the station reach as big as you can go. Years later he would open an office and studio in Beatrice and went on to purchase KWBE-AM to add to the Siebert Communications lineup.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Supercells explode over SE Nebraska, NE Kansas

BEATRICE – Parts of Gage, Pawnee, Johnson, Nemaha and Otoe Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning, for part of Memorial Day evening. A supercell line of thunderstorms formed over southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas, at around seven p.m. As it moved east, the National Weather Service also issued storm warnings for several southwest Iowa counties.
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Federal Credit Union getting new name Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Columbus United Federal Credit Union is getting a new name, changing to OneUnited Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Credit union officials said the name change was to better reflect the numerous northeast Nebraska communities the business serves. The organization will remain based in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy