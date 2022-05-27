ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Announces New K9

drydenwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriffs Office is proud to announce that Deputy...

drydenwire.com

drydenwire.com

Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - May 31, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Pierce County

At about 8:37 p.m. on Friday, May 27, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on Hwy 10 in Trimbelle Township. It was determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Lawrence Coone, a 60-year-old from Prescott, was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 near Hwy 63. Coone hit gravel, causing him to lose control. Coone crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail located on the south side of the roadway.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

1 in custody after man, 41, found dead in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a body was found early Tuesday morning in Morristown. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. The sheriff’s...
RICE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Contractor charged with theft after failing to start roofing job

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A contractor is charged with theft in a business setting after Altoona Police say he cashed a $5,000 check for a roofing job he never started. 43-year-old Travis Farmer was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday with theft in a business setting, a felony, according to online court records.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in May 24 stabbing at Eau Claire motel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is charged in an alleged stabbing in Eau Claire on May 24. Samuel Thornton of Chippewa Falls was charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN
knsiradio.com

Buffalo Woman Killed in Crash Friday

(KNSI) — A 55-year-old Buffalo woman is dead after a crash Friday on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cheryl Stauffer was driving north on Highway 15 near County Road 120 just before 5:00 p.m. when she went off the road, and her car rolled. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
KROC News

Woman Hit By Vehicle In Rural Goodhue County

Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - A Cannon Falls woman was struck by an SUV Saturday in rural Goodhue County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 9:15 am in Welch Township. The State Patrol report says 82-year-old Anita Freiermuth was walking across Highway 316 when she...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Blaine man in custody after firing shots outside Superior bar

SUPERIOR, WI-- One man is now in custody for firing shots outside a local bar he was kicked out of early Thursday. According to Superior Police officers, it was after midnight Thursday, May 26 when they were called to The Palace Bar on Tower Ave. to shots being fired. According...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

