Analysis: Seahawks' 4 Most Competitive Position Battles
By Matty F. Brown
All Seahawks
4 days ago
Pete Carroll's "Always Compete" mantra has been brought into sharper focus after the Seahawks' franchise-altering offseason. With training camp looking to be as competitive as it's ever been in Seattle, Matty F. Brown highlights the four position battles which look to be especially ferocious.
The Seahawks feel distinctly fresh following the departure of franchise legends Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. It’s telling that general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll are seemingly reenergized. As Schneider and the rest of the front office look to retool (don’t say the rebuild word!) By adding talent and youth, Carroll’s central theme of competition has only grown in importance and has been recalibrated heading into 2022’s offseason schedule.
With free agency and the NFL Draft over, Seattle is now looking forward to its voluntary organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and the position battles beyond. Going from having three picks in the 2021 draft to nine in 2022 will also create for some better competition than what transpired a year ago.
Here’s what projects to be the four most competitive Seahawks duels at this point in the offseason.
Quarterback
A ferocious battle for a position does not necessarily mean there is a ton of high quality at the contested spot. Sure, Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason each possess talent, but we all know they are not the clear dude. That’s underlined by Seattle essentially holding an open competition at the most important position—by far—in all of football.
Smith has the upper hand in terms of knowing the Seahawks’ offensive system and verbiage, while having existing familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and some impressive 2021 tape. The former 2013 second-round pick and Jets starter will be 32 years old in October; what a story it would be for him to lead the 2022 Seahawks attack.
Lock’s arm, though, brings with it the ability to make almost any throw possible in football, as Seattle’s twitter account has already shown glimpses of. The head-to-head of Smith and Lock will be fascinating to watch play out, and that’s assuming the Seahawks don’t eventually make a move for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. Smith versus Lock has elements of floor versus ceiling, of sensible vet versus erratic youth, of stylistic contrasts within the same system
Eason winning the job would be a total shocker. Meanwhile, the two rookie adds—undrafted free agent Levi Lewis and rookie minicamp tryout Kaleb Eleby—are no longer with the Seahawks, leaving the team with just three quarterback options at present.
The Seahawks have some truly intriguing depth pieces at the receiver position. Shortly after using a pair of seventh-round draft picks on rookie pass catchers Bo Melton and Dareke Young, Seattle went on to add veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin to a group already bolstered by familiar faces like Cody Thompson and Penny Hart.
An under-the-radar signing in free agency, Burns has quickly given himself an early lead in the competition to start at right cornerback for Seattle and his background with the new defense being installed gives him a great chance to win a Week 1 starting gig.
Earning Pro Bowl honors for a second straight season and a new three-year contract in March, Diggs continued to dominate in center field for Seattle's defense last season. Which plays stood out as his best?
