Former Indiana Forward Aleksa Gulbe Signs With Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain
By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
4 days ago
Indiana women's basketball alumna forward and Riga, Latvia native Aleksa Gulbe signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain for the upcoming season.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana women's basketball forward Aleksa Gulbe has signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain in the EuroLeague for this next season, Indiana announced Friday.
Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca finished third in the EuroLeague and was the Spanish LF Endesa champions for the 2021-22 season.
The team announced Gulbe's signing early Friday morning eastern time.
In various press conferences last season, the Riga, Latvia native mentioned the plan was to return home to play professionally in Europe following the 2021-22 Hoosiers season. Forgoing another year of eligibility at Indiana, Gulbe's plans will come to fruition even after practicing with the Connecticut Sun during its training camp.
While at Indiana, Gulbe finished her four-year Hoosiers career as the 28th all-time leading scorer with 1,071 career points and ranked ninth in career blocks with 112.
Gulbe helped lead her team to three NCAA Tournament appearances including an Elite Eight run in 2021 and back-to-back Sweet 16 runs from 2021-22. In her senior season, she earned All-Big Ten second team honors and averaged 11.8 points per game going 42.2% from the floor, 6.3 rebounds and one block.
Last season, Gulbe also ranked second in free throw shooting with an 80.4 percent behind forward Mackenzie Holmes.
Gulbe averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game throughout her Indiana career in 123 games and 89 starts. She ranks as one of three all-time winningest players in program history with 90 wins.
Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:
ALI PATBERG JOINS INDIANA BASKETBALL STAFF: Beloved former Indiana guard Ali Patberg joins the Indiana women’s basketball program staff as a team and recruitment coordinator following her final season as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.
Former Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough left the Hoosiers after one season to take the same job at Notre Dame. Four-star recruit Gi'Bran Payne, a prized recruit for the Hoosiers, followed McCullough to South Bend, which has forced fellow four-star running back and Notre Dame commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. to reopen his recruitment.
Indiana baseball's Bradley Brehmer was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after tossing a complete game in the Hoosiers' 8-1 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Brehmer becomes the first Indiana pitcher to earn all-tournament honors since Christian Morris in 2014.
Indiana became the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Cinderella run ended around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The Hoosiers are the second team in Big Ten history to strike out over 600 batters in a season, and set the Big Ten Tournament single-game record at 18 strikeouts.
Indiana made it official on Friday with the announcement of wide receiver Andison Coby joining the Hoosiers. Coby began his college career at Northeast Mississippi Junior College before spending the 2021 season at Tennessee.
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) welcomed a packed house for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Officials with the track said it was not only the biggest crowd since the 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016, but the second biggest in 20 years, drawing in […]
INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
There was some 3A-29 baseball played Saturday in Rushville. The first of three games saw Greensburg beat Lawrenceburg 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Joey Everroad hit a walk-off, two-RBI double for the victory. In game two, Franklin County defeated the host Lions 11-3. The Wildcats scored six...
With the upcoming changes to Indiana’s handgun law the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take a moment to reflect:. Before July 1st Indiana’s Proper Person law prevented certain individuals from obtaining a handgun permit including:. A person with a misdemeanor conviction showing aninability to safely...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
An armed man wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other charges has been spotted in Hardin County. The Radcliff Police Department said Daniel Ray Updegraff, 31, was last seen on Boone Trace in the heart of Radcliff, just west of Hwy 31-W. He was last seen Sunday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.
If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenage girl missing from Columbus, Indiana. Asa Watts, 14, was last seen on Friday night at 10 p.m. Police believe she is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance. She is described as 5 feet, 2...
Comments / 0