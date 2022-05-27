Former Indiana Forward Aleksa Gulbe Signs With Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain

Indiana women's basketball alumna forward and Riga, Latvia native Aleksa Gulbe signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain for the upcoming season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana women's basketball forward Aleksa Gulbe has signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain in the EuroLeague for this next season, Indiana announced Friday.

Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca finished third in the EuroLeague and was the Spanish LF Endesa champions for the 2021-22 season.

The team announced Gulbe's signing early Friday morning eastern time.

In various press conferences last season, the Riga, Latvia native mentioned the plan was to return home to play professionally in Europe following the 2021-22 Hoosiers season. Forgoing another year of eligibility at Indiana, Gulbe's plans will come to fruition even after practicing with the Connecticut Sun during its training camp.

While at Indiana, Gulbe finished her four-year Hoosiers career as the 28th all-time leading scorer with 1,071 career points and ranked ninth in career blocks with 112.

Gulbe helped lead her team to three NCAA Tournament appearances including an Elite Eight run in 2021 and back-to-back Sweet 16 runs from 2021-22. In her senior season, she earned All-Big Ten second team honors and averaged 11.8 points per game going 42.2% from the floor, 6.3 rebounds and one block.

Last season, Gulbe also ranked second in free throw shooting with an 80.4 percent behind forward Mackenzie Holmes.

Gulbe averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game throughout her Indiana career in 123 games and 89 starts. She ranks as one of three all-time winningest players in program history with 90 wins.

Aleksa Gulbe Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) grabs a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Angel Reese (10), Friday, March 4, 2022, during women s Big Ten tournament action from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 62-51.

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) wave to the crowd after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) keeps an eye on a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Aleksa Gulbe (10) battle with Charlotte's Molina Williams (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots over Charlotte's Molina Williams (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) rebounds the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard McKenna Warnock (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taylor Thierry (14) during the women s Big Ten tournament game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62.

Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) and Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) celebrate after Indiana defeated Purdue in overtime, 73-68, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

