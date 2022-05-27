ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Former Indiana Forward Aleksa Gulbe Signs With Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain

By Haley Jordan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNLLt_0fslWvXa00

Indiana women's basketball alumna forward and Riga, Latvia native Aleksa Gulbe signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain for the upcoming season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana women's basketball forward Aleksa Gulbe has signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain in the EuroLeague for this next season, Indiana announced Friday.

Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca finished third in the EuroLeague and was the Spanish LF Endesa champions for the 2021-22 season.

The team announced Gulbe's signing early Friday morning eastern time.

In various press conferences last season, the Riga, Latvia native mentioned the plan was to return home to play professionally in Europe following the 2021-22 Hoosiers season. Forgoing another year of eligibility at Indiana, Gulbe's plans will come to fruition even after practicing with the Connecticut Sun during its training camp.

While at Indiana, Gulbe finished her four-year Hoosiers career as the 28th all-time leading scorer with 1,071 career points and ranked ninth in career blocks with 112.

Gulbe helped lead her team to three NCAA Tournament appearances including an Elite Eight run in 2021 and back-to-back Sweet 16 runs from 2021-22. In her senior season, she earned All-Big Ten second team honors and averaged 11.8 points per game going 42.2% from the floor, 6.3 rebounds and one block.

Last season, Gulbe also ranked second in free throw shooting with an 80.4 percent behind forward Mackenzie Holmes.

Gulbe averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game throughout her Indiana career in 123 games and 89 starts. She ranks as one of three all-time winningest players in program history with 90 wins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4CEd_0fslWvXa00

Aleksa Gulbe

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives the ball against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feidA_0fslWvXa00

Mar 26, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during the first half in the Bridgeport regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TeZS_0fslWvXa00

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) grabs a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Angel Reese (10), Friday, March 4, 2022, during women s Big Ten tournament action from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 62-51.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOk6M_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots during the second half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PvuP_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14), Mackenizie Holmes (54), Aleksa Gulbe (10) and Kiandra Browne (23) wave to the crowd after winning the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNvgI_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) works against Princeton's Julia Cunningham (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX8vo_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) keeps an eye on a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Princeton women's NCAA second round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ID1U7_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Aleksa Gulbe (10) battle with Charlotte's Molina Williams (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfHd1_0fslWvXa00

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots over Charlotte's Molina Williams (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Charlotte women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8Bkh_0fslWvXa00

Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) rebounds the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard McKenna Warnock (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awkNm_0fslWvXa00

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) is fouled by Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taylor Thierry (14) during the women s Big Ten tournament game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOS3g_0fslWvXa00

Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) and Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) celebrate after Indiana defeated Purdue in overtime, 73-68, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • ALI PATBERG JOINS INDIANA BASKETBALL STAFF: Beloved former Indiana guard Ali Patberg joins the Indiana women’s basketball program staff as a team and recruitment coordinator following her final season as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.

KISS 106

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
The Exponent

4 arrested in alleged Aldi's counterfeiting attempt

Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
k105.com

Armed, potentially violent man wanted in Indiana spotted in Hardin Co.

An armed man wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other charges has been spotted in Hardin County. The Radcliff Police Department said Daniel Ray Updegraff, 31, was last seen on Boone Trace in the heart of Radcliff, just west of Hwy 31-W. He was last seen Sunday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
