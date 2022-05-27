ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport City Council approves another new treasurer

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago
photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City Council voted May 26 to approve the appointment of Kevin Mackey as new city treasurer after Shawn Arroyo withdrew from the position.

Arroyo was appointed after the resignation of Nicholas Grimes, who was treasurer from 2015 until April 2022.

Mackey will oversee a $28 million budget for the city when he begins the position June 13.

Mackey and Arroyo were both interviewed April 25.

During the interview, Mackey said he was a native New Yorker that moved to Williamsport to attend Lycoming College. He attended the New York Military Academy for high school.

“[New York Military Academy] taught me a lot about discipline and made me who I am today,” Mackey said. “Lyco helped bring more confidence to what I do with my life.”

Mackey has worked as senior service associate at M&T Bank since August 2020. Prior, he was a bank teller at Orange Bank and Trust Company for two years.

“I think we’re going to be well served with Mr. Mackey in the treasurer’s office,” Council President Adam Yoder said. “When he does a good job, I’m hoping he runs again, and we’ll continue to build upon what our outgoing treasurer [Grimes] did.”

Mackey has no relation to council member Jon Mackey.

Brandon Park Bandshell

The contract for Gannett Fleming to handle final architectural designs for the Brandon Park bandshell renovation was tabled by council.

The project appears stalled after council members were not provided firm cost estimates from Gannett Fleming representative Michael Snyder. The costs involve a wheelchair lift to the stage, electrical system upgrades, and humidity control.

The approval of the contract will now go back to the finance committee before another council vote will be held.

Gannett Fleming had been awarded preliminary design work last October for an initial contract of $30,000 with direction that construction cost must stick to a $280,000 maximum.

The tabled contract for final design would've been for $41,000.

