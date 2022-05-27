ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

By Courtny Gerrish
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 94

T.J. loves America
4d ago

Nobody is suggesting arming the teachers or forcing anyone to carry but for those who chose be licensed and get training are currently not allowed to protect themselves and others and that is absurd.

Reply(16)
32
Montie Szydel
4d ago

what don't belong in school kids that are not taught discipline at home that's the cause of it all because you are one of those guys that say guns don't belong in school and you're probably one of those that won't let your little snowflake get a spanking or a SWAT or nothing you probably give them quiet time out it gets me as you people think guns are the problem that's not the guns it's the people that didn't bring their spoiled little brats up and give them discipline and you guys are the liberals and you're probably one of them at yourself don't believe in God and you don't think God belong in school neither right and if you study the constitution of this country when they had schools in the olden days they had the schoolhouse in the church the same building the teacher always had a Bible and they always said prayer before school and all that you guys took all of that out and that's what's wrong now you got the example of the results of that

Reply(3)
20
bubs
3d ago

just an observation. at my kids school, during g the covid lockdown, it took an act of congress to be able to get into my kids school. had to be escorted through to locked doors just to get to the office.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
fortatkinsononline.com

Clinton resident announces candidacy in State Assembly District 31 race

Editor’s note: information below has been provided by a political candidate announcing her intention to run for office. Other candidates wishing to run for political office will have equal opportunity to announce their intensions. Ellen Schutt, Clinton-R, has declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 31, according...
CLINTON, WI
wamwamfm.com

Permitless Carry Begins July 1st

With the upcoming changes to Indiana’s handgun law the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take a moment to reflect:. Before July 1st Indiana’s Proper Person law prevented certain individuals from obtaining a handgun permit including:. A person with a misdemeanor conviction showing aninability to safely...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
nbc15.com

Student threat triggers lockdowns in Slinger

A large recreation expansion project in Stoughton is causing concern for farmers who use nearby land for their annual fair. Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Michael Jones
wuwm.com

Utility executive expands push for second nuclear power plant in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin utility executive is stepping up his sales job for the idea of adding a new nuclear power plant in the state. The proposal has supporters and critics. The two reactors at the Point Beach nuclear plant north of Manitowoc continue to generate electricity, including for We Energies customers. There's even a controversial proposal to keep the plant running until about 2050, when it would be roughly 80 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

State Republicans Want More Guns

As a national holiday, Memorial Day is meant to bring us together. Even if we differ on the politics that led our country into the many wars the U.S. has fought over the years, I can appreciate my neighbors who raise a flag, hands on hearts, at the veterans’ memorial at the local park. It’s moving to honor service, sacrifice, the elevation of a higher good over individual self-interest. Despite our differences, we can come together around our shared history and our country’s ideals — that all people are created equal, that, regardless of race, religion or national origin we all belong, together, to this vast, imperfect democracy that aims to uphold liberty and justice for all.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Guns#Madison Teacher S Inc#Covid
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson and guns sparks today's debate

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

Shouldn’t be playing politics with Wisconsin Elections Commission

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many Wisconsin counties are under an ozone advisory Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes the air quality index will become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha...
Urban Milwaukee

The State Of Politics: Vos Doing Doors, Faces Challenger

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he is spending 20 or more hours a week “doing doors,” listening to Racine County residents in the 63rd Assembly District that he has represented since 2005. The longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, and the Republican who led the fight for his party’s conservative priorities for the last 10 years, Vos is focusing on retail politics because he faces an Aug. 9 primary challenge from first-time challenger Adam Steen.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy