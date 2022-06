Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31. CHI Memorial is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. It received approval for the 64-bed hospital from the Georgia Department of Community Health in late April.

