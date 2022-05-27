Memorial Day Parade held in St. Joseph

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart’s Street Department is paving some streets this week, which could affect your commute. On Tuesday, crews worked on 11th Street from Blaine Avenue to Cleveland Avenue. Here’s what’s currently scheduled for the rest of the week:. Wednesday, June 1.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A section of North Spring Street will be closed for utility installations beginning on Wednesday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road will be closed between Lincolnway West and First Street starting at 7 a.m. The road should be back open by July 13, weather permitting.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Trumpets, salutes and sirens, all sounds heard in Elkhart on Monday honoring those who have died serving their country. For Phillip Schieber, attending the Elkhart Memorial Day Parade has become a long-life tradition. “How long have you been coming to the parade,” Schieber was asked. “Oh...
Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend. The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Memorial Day. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute on Monday morning. Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.
Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son has been pushed back. 14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is off the essence when it comes to solving the manpower problems on the South Bend Police Department. The current hiring process typically takes three months or more to complete. This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.
Police in Michigan City, Indiana, are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach along Lake Michigan, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at Washington Park...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new community garden is unveiled during a neighborhood barbecue. The Saint Paul Lutheran Church has partnered with the Junior League of South Bend to create a community garden. The church says the goal of the garden is to address food insecurity in the community.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block of Pipestone Road just before 2:20 a.m. A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. Memorial Day Parade held in Niles. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs Military Appreciation Weekend honored and remembered those that have served and those that are actively serving our country. “I mean we come up here every year for this, I mean it’s like a yearly tradition and I love it,” said Daniel Milner, a veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.
Lake Michigan College students awarded scholarships at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship community breakfast. Two deserving students from Lake Michigan College's “Start-to-Finish Program” were gifted $25,000 each. City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for upcoming holiday week. Updated: 11 minutes ago. South Bend has announced its upcoming...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.6 million dollar grant to a City of Elkhart & Western Railroad Company construction project. The money awarded grant funds awarded will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend. The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor will now provide bottled water to residents.
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a late Monday afternoon motorcycle crash. Just before 5 p.m., deputies with the Huntington County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of C.R. 1100 North and C.R. 400 West in Clear Creek Township for a motorcycle crash with injuries.
A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery. Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart. Updated: 4 hours...
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
Comments / 0