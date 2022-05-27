Memorial Day Parade held in St. Joseph

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Memorial Day. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute on Monday morning. Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.

ELKHART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO