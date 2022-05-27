ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Memorial Day Parade held in St. Joseph

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’. Mayor James...

www.wndu.com

abc57.com

North Spring Street closed in Mishawaka beginning June 1

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A section of North Spring Street will be closed for utility installations beginning on Wednesday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road will be closed between Lincolnway West and First Street starting at 7 a.m. The road should be back open by July 13, weather permitting.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart holds annual Memorial Day parade to remember fallen

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Trumpets, salutes and sirens, all sounds heard in Elkhart on Monday honoring those who have died serving their country. For Phillip Schieber, attending the Elkhart Memorial Day Parade has become a long-life tradition. “How long have you been coming to the parade,” Schieber was asked. “Oh...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

New water distribution site opens in Benton Harbor

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend. The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Fallen veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Memorial Day. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute on Monday morning. Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend

Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son has been pushed back. 14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Chicago

Person Shot at Michigan City Beach on Memorial Day

Police in Michigan City, Indiana, are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach along Lake Michigan, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at Washington Park...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

New community garden unveiled in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new community garden is unveiled during a neighborhood barbecue. The Saint Paul Lutheran Church has partnered with the Junior League of South Bend to create a community garden. The church says the goal of the garden is to address food insecurity in the community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend

Lake Michigan College students awarded scholarships at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship community breakfast. Two deserving students from Lake Michigan College's “Start-to-Finish Program” were gifted $25,000 each. City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for upcoming holiday week. Updated: 11 minutes ago. South Bend has announced its upcoming...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Potawatomi Pool closed for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Walorski announces $2.6 million grant for Elkhart construction project

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.6 million dollar grant to a City of Elkhart & Western Railroad Company construction project. The money awarded grant funds awarded will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery. Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart. Updated: 4 hours...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
FULTON COUNTY, IN

