Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut (GWNC) today announced that the 2022 Goodwill Give Back raised $17,520.72 to benefit the Urban League of Greater Hartford, a community-based nonprofit that works to improve equity in education, employment, housing, health, and social justice. Now in its second year, the Goodwill Give Back is an initiative where GWNC partners with organizations that align with its mission to help people get jobs and advance in their careers.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO