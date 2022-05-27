ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Ford Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Joseph Memorial Day parade returned to downtown for the...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

North Spring Street closed in Mishawaka beginning June 1

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A section of North Spring Street will be closed for utility installations beginning on Wednesday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road will be closed between Lincolnway West and First Street starting at 7 a.m. The road should be back open by July 13, weather permitting.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

New water distribution site opens in Benton Harbor

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend. The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend

Trial date pushed back for man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son. The trial for a man charged in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son has been pushed back. 14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart

Police say they responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot. Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block of Pipestone Road just before 2:20 a.m.
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Potawatomi Pool closed for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

14-year-old killed in LaPorte County off-road vehicle crash

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series kicks off in downtown South Bend. The series kicked off Tuesday afternoon at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Michigan Street. Updated: 8 minutes ago. The Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor will now provide bottled water to residents.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Ford Street#Memorial Day Drive
WNDU

Memorial Day Parade held in Niles

Police say they responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot. Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block of Pipestone Road just before 2:20 a.m.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Person Shot at Michigan City Beach on Memorial Day

Police in Michigan City, Indiana, are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach along Lake Michigan, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at Washington Park...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery. Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart. Updated: 4 hours...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Walorski announces $2.6 million grant for Elkhart construction project

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.6 million dollar grant to a City of Elkhart & Western Railroad Company construction project. The money awarded grant funds awarded will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Post Office hosting job fair June 7

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Mishawaka Post Office will hold a job fair on June 7 to fill immediate openings for a number of positions. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post office, located at 111 E. 3rd St. in Mishawaka. The post...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

Crash closes M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours

PAW PAW, Mich. — A single vehicle crash closed M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours Memorial Day. News Channel 3 first learned of the crash around 3:30 Monday morning. A vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole, knocking it over, according to police on scene.
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

Osceola Memorial Day Parade returns

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Memorial Day Parade returned to Osceola, and people from around Michiana lined the streets bright and early. The parade traveled down Lincolnway West from Osceola Avenue to Grand Boulevard. Fan favorites marched the streets, including the fire and police departments, the honor guard, and...
OSCEOLA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend’s trash pickup to be delayed

The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of May 30 through June 3. City offices will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The holiday week trash and yard...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy