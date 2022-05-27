Ford Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A section of North Spring Street will be closed for utility installations beginning on Wednesday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The road will be closed between Lincolnway West and First Street starting at 7 a.m. The road should be back open by July 13, weather permitting.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Pool will be closed for the 2022 season, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announced. The pool is currently under evaluation for this season and following seasons. In response to the closure, the Kennedy Water Playground’s hours will be extended to 11 a.m....
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is off the essence when it comes to solving the manpower problems on the South Bend Police Department. The current hiring process typically takes three months or more to complete. This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.
Police in Michigan City are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on a crowded beach that left one person critically wounded. It was about 4 pm. when six to eight shots were fired and people scattered in all directions.
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
Police in Michigan City, Indiana, are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach along Lake Michigan, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at Washington Park...
A chaotic Memorial Day Weekend for airports around the globe led to thousands of canceled flights. It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery. Memorial Day Parade returns to Elkhart. Updated: 4 hours...
The Indiana Toll Road's Middlebury Plaza Exit 107 will reopen on Tuesday May 31 at 7 a.m. The manual lane will be open with an on-site attendant that will help you via a manual transaction using cash, credit or E-ZPass.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.6 million dollar grant to a City of Elkhart & Western Railroad Company construction project. The money awarded grant funds awarded will be used to modernize and improve track safety and capacity. By moving three grade crossing surfaces across Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Mishawaka Post Office will hold a job fair on June 7 to fill immediate openings for a number of positions. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post office, located at 111 E. 3rd St. in Mishawaka. The post...
PAW PAW, Mich. — A single vehicle crash closed M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours Memorial Day. News Channel 3 first learned of the crash around 3:30 Monday morning. A vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole, knocking it over, according to police on scene.
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Memorial Day Parade returned to Osceola, and people from around Michiana lined the streets bright and early. The parade traveled down Lincolnway West from Osceola Avenue to Grand Boulevard. Fan favorites marched the streets, including the fire and police departments, the honor guard, and...
The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day later than normal during the holiday week of May 30 through June 3. City offices will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. The holiday week trash and yard...
