Tiki Hut captain cited for BUI, Coast Guard says

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

(WFLA) — The captain of a 15-foot floating Tiki Hut was cited for operating under the influence, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami.

Marine Investigators boarded the boat Tiki Hut on Saturday, May 21, while it was carrying seven passengers and one credentialed mariner near the Miami River.

Authorities said the captain was operating under the influence of alcohol and operating as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel.

The Tiki Hut’s voyage was ended and the captain was cited for the following violations:

  • Failure to have a valid Certificate of Inspection,
  • Operating a vessel in a negligent manner that endangers life, limb, or property of a person,
  • Operator did not have Merchant Mariner Credential in possession while operating a vessel with passengers for hire, and
  • Operator under the influence.
