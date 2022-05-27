ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Letter: No Real Parking Enforcement In Laguna

By Guest Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was recently informed by the Laguna Beach police that they have only two parking enforcement employees on staff, and some days only one is...

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Newport Beach Police Department Issues Citations for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department, in cooperation with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), have issued citations to three people for selling alcohol to a minor. The action was the result of a “Minor Decoy Operation” on May 13, 2022, in which adults under the age...
Stop Sending Fire Trucks on Medical Calls, OC Grand Jury Report concludes

A recently released Orange County Grand Jury report entitled “Where’s the Fire? Stop Sending Fire Trucks to Medical Calls” questions this widespread practice. In Orange County, nearly 80% of all 911 calls to fire departments are for medical services. The report highlights potential problems with the deployment model of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), which Fullerton is considering joining, as well as other city fire departments.
Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
Laguna Beach, CA
California Traffic
Opinion: Fun getting health benefits from life & art in Laguna Beach

Science has proven that looking at and creating art provides a host of benefits such as reduced stress, improved memory, and greater sense of well-being. To maximize the experience there are easy-to-learn ideas used by the masters of painting that have rarely been shown, until now. Discover how to get more out of Laguna life while gaining health benefits from art.
Surrounded By SWAT and K9 Units, Suspect Escapes Cops and Armored Vehicles in El Segundo, After Hours Long Standoff

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Lost Lake Fire Near AZ Border Burns 5,727 Acres, 47% Contained

BLYTHE (CNS) – The Lost Fire near Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,. has burned at least 5,727 acres and is 47% contained today. The fire began as a 25-acre vegetation blaze about 7 a.m. Thursday. near a recreational vehicle park, the Riverside County Fire Department. reported. Incident reports...
BLYTHE, CA
Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
Hot Shop: May Martin Boutique in Costa Mesa

Lily Magaziner opened May Martin eight years ago this month in a small trailer at The Lab. That popular spot helped amass a following of customers who don the brand’s delicate and affordable necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. In December, Magaziner opened her first boutique in Victoria Square, the Costa Mesa shopping center that is also home to Fermentation Farm. While customers might come for the jewelry, they’re sure to stay for local, women-owned clothing brands including Vitamin A, Cleobella, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion,” Magaziner says. “I have a couple good friends who have clothing stores. … I saw what they did, and I loved it so much.” Most items are priced less than $150, and the shop often runs gift-with-purchase promotions.
Firefighters Clear Smoke Trapped Inside Walls of Restaurant

Saugus, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to a commercial fire located at Piccola Osteria on the 28500 block of La Madrid Drive in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita where they found medium smoke possibly trapped inside the walls. At 10:10 p.m. Sunday,...
Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Bouquet Fire Breaks Out In Angeles Forest, Santa Clarita Units Called In

A brush fire dubbed the Bouquet Fire, broke out as a result of a car crash in the Angeles Forest near Bouquet Canyon Road, sending heavy smoke in the air and prompting a response from units in L.A. County. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a...
Fewer boaters on Lake Mead this Memorial Day as water levels continue to drop

High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

