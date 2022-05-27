Letter: No Real Parking Enforcement In Laguna

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department, in cooperation with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), have issued citations to three people for selling alcohol to a minor. The action was the result of a “Minor Decoy Operation” on May 13, 2022, in which adults under the age...
A recently released Orange County Grand Jury report entitled “Where’s the Fire? Stop Sending Fire Trucks to Medical Calls” questions this widespread practice. In Orange County, nearly 80% of all 911 calls to fire departments are for medical services. The report highlights potential problems with the deployment model of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), which Fullerton is considering joining, as well as other city fire departments.
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
This may be the last Memorial Day that Orange County goes without its own veterans cemetery. For years, veterans and their families have had to drive to Riverside, Los Angeles or San Diego counties to visit a relative buried in a veterans cemetery. Orange County veterans have been fighting for...
Beginning Wednesday, Southern California residents will be restricted on how much they water their lawn. The restrictions are different depending on whether you’re served by the Metropolitan Water District or by LADWP.
Science has proven that looking at and creating art provides a host of benefits such as reduced stress, improved memory, and greater sense of well-being. To maximize the experience there are easy-to-learn ideas used by the masters of painting that have rarely been shown, until now. Discover how to get more out of Laguna life while gaining health benefits from art.
Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a multiple vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach.
BLYTHE (CNS) – The Lost Fire near Lost Lake Resort, north of Blythe,. has burned at least 5,727 acres and is 47% contained today. The fire began as a 25-acre vegetation blaze about 7 a.m. Thursday. near a recreational vehicle park, the Riverside County Fire Department. reported. Incident reports...
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
Lily Magaziner opened May Martin eight years ago this month in a small trailer at The Lab. That popular spot helped amass a following of customers who don the brand’s delicate and affordable necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. In December, Magaziner opened her first boutique in Victoria Square, the Costa Mesa shopping center that is also home to Fermentation Farm. While customers might come for the jewelry, they’re sure to stay for local, women-owned clothing brands including Vitamin A, Cleobella, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion,” Magaziner says. “I have a couple good friends who have clothing stores. … I saw what they did, and I loved it so much.” Most items are priced less than $150, and the shop often runs gift-with-purchase promotions.
Saugus, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to a commercial fire located at Piccola Osteria on the 28500 block of La Madrid Drive in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita where they found medium smoke possibly trapped inside the walls. At 10:10 p.m. Sunday,...
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
A brush fire dubbed the Bouquet Fire, broke out as a result of a car crash in the Angeles Forest near Bouquet Canyon Road, sending heavy smoke in the air and prompting a response from units in L.A. County. At around 2:10 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a...
4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Orange. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 12:12 a.m. on South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue [...]
High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Comments / 0