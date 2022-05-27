(Lewis) Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license next weekend. June 4 and 5 is the DNR’s annual free fishing weekend.

“We want to promote fishing, get families and people out fishing, and the free fishing weekend is one way to do that,” said DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes.

Hayes says the DNR intentionally designates early June as a free fishing weekend because the water temperature is excellent and easy to access, and Blue Gills are spawning. “There are special events associated with free fishing weekends held across the state,” said Hayes. “Lake Anita is hosting an event on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. The event focuses on the children; every child participating in the event receives a prize.”

Hayes says he will be on hand at Lake Anita to help people catch fish. “Successful fishing starts with having the right tackle combination and getting to the right place at the right time,” said Hayes. “Free fishing weekend comes at the right time for a successful fishing outing.”

Hayes says an event is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Orient in Adair County, and individuals can find other events associated with Free Fishing Weekend at the iowadnr.gov website.