ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IA

Free Fishing Weekend

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq87u_0fslSiSD00

(Lewis) Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license next weekend. June 4 and 5 is the DNR’s annual free fishing weekend.

“We want to promote fishing, get families and people out fishing, and the free fishing weekend is one way to do that,” said DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes.

Hayes says the DNR intentionally designates early June as a free fishing weekend because the water temperature is excellent and easy to access, and Blue Gills are spawning. “There are special events associated with free fishing weekends held across the state,” said Hayes. “Lake Anita is hosting an event on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. The event focuses on the children; every child participating in the event receives a prize.”

Hayes says he will be on hand at Lake Anita to help people catch fish. “Successful fishing starts with having the right tackle combination and getting to the right place at the right time,” said Hayes. “Free fishing weekend comes at the right time for a successful fishing outing.”

Hayes says an event is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Orient in Adair County, and individuals can find other events associated with Free Fishing Weekend at the iowadnr.gov website.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DNR issues safety reminder for boaters

(Area) The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to have save weekend on the water. The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. “Obviously we want everyone to boat safely out there as we share the waterways with a lot of boats in the state of Iowa. If you look back at last year we had 33 reported boating incidents in the state. 26 of those involved personal injury, 17 were property damage incidents, and we had three boating fatalities last year in 2021.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wind Advisory

(Des Moines) A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon today to 8:00 p.m. this evening for southwest and western Iowa. The National Weather Service says south winds are forecast at 25-to-35-miles per hour up to 45-miles per hour. Keep it tuned to KSOM and KS95 Radio for the latest information.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lewis, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Western Iowa Today

New Iowa Law Regulates Food Delivery Apps

(Des Moines, IA) — A new state law is establishing new restrictions on food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The companies must have an agreement with a restaurant, bar or diner before their drivers can deliver food and beverages from that business. Jessica Dunker, president and C-E-O of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says that will hopefully stop what the restaurant industry calls pirating, in which a delivery service takes a restaurant logo and menu and adds it to their mobile app without permission. Dunker also says drivers can’t have their “pets or (their) sick children or smoke or vape in the car.” Perhaps most basic of all: the food delivery companies will face fines if drivers are caught eating some of the food they’re supposed to be delivered.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Suspect Taken Into Custody In SW Iowa

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Warm Temps Returning For The Weekend

(Johnston, IA) Forecasters say temperatures across Iowa will warm up this (Friday) afternoon — shedding the cool conditions in time for the start of the Memorial Day weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Alexis Jimenez says the clashing of cold and warm air masses will increase the risk for rough weather. While parts of Iowa barely made it into the 60s this week, high temperatures may bound into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Leader Blames “Gaming Fatigue” For Casino Moratorium Passage

(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican leader of the Iowa Senate says there is “gaming fatigue” at the state Capitol. Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says that’s why a temporary moratorium on new casino licenses was quickly passed last week. Whitver says there was no push-back during the Senate debate on the moratorium. There are 19 state-licensed casinos operating in Iowa. The moratorium on new licenses will be in effect until July 2024.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hayes
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Education Association says teacher resignations in the state are up by 15-percent this year – reflecting a national trend. An I-S-E-A spokesperson says that’s the highest turnover seen in a few years. Coy Marquardt tells K-C-C-I/T-V teachers are tired or worn out. He says along with increased stress from the pandemic and gun violence many educators feel that political issues have entered the classroom and are attacking their profession. Johnston and Waukee school districts say they are seeing more than 60 teachers resigning or retiring this summer.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

A-G’s Office Holding Seminars on Scams

(Independence, IA) — Staff from the Iowa Attorney General’s office will be on the road visiting one dozen Iowa cities in the next month. Investigator Al Perales says he’ll talk about some of the most popular scams and be prepared to hear complaints from those who attend the session. He says scams range from a message from a supposed Facebook friend — to a text, email, or robocall from someone claiming to be with Amazon, confirming you’ve been sent a high-dollar item. He says when you call it sounds like Amazon, but it’s nothing but a scheme to defraud you of your money.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr Fisheries#Iowadnr Gov
Western Iowa Today

Stroke Awareness Campaign Underway

(Undated) — A campaign is underway to teach about the symptoms and the importance of acting quickly during a stroke. Doctor Clinton Wright, with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, says in addition to being potentially deadly, strokes cause more serious long-term disabilities than any other disease. The most common type is when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked. Wright says it’s important that everyone knows the warning signs — like numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially when it happens on one side of the body. The Iowa Department of Public Health says stroke is the sixth highest cause of death in Iowa, behind heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and unintentional injuries. For more information, visit www.stroke.nih.gov.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize. The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa. She says workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday. The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Hopeful of Compromise on Gun Control Legislation

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he is hopeful to hear of efforts to reach a compromise on gun control legislation. The Iowa Republican says Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut are meeting this week to establish a framework to find common ground on a response to recent mass shootings. Under legislation authored by Grassley called “The Eagles Act” trained professionals would be tasked with working to identify and manage threats at the high school level before they occur. The Eagle is the mascot for the Parkland, Florida school where a student killed 17 people.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DOT Says Work Zone Rules Continue During Holidays

(Undated) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding everyone that a holiday is coming up — but that doesn’t suspend the rules in construction zones. The DOT’s Pete Hjelmstad says when speed limit signs are up, whether people are there working or not, you need to slow down to that new speed limit. Hjelmstad says he doesn’t don’t care if it’s three in the morning when you are working an overnight shift and you’re driving through a work zone with nobody there, or if it’s a Saturday and there’s a lane closure and there’s nobody working — you still need to slow down to that new speed limit. Hjelmstad says you can use the DOT website 511ia.org to find out about where road construction is happening.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Western Iowa Today

Praxis Bill passes the Senate

(Des Moines) Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore said last Monday the Senate passed a bill eliminating the Praxis Exam after sitting on it as a negotiating factor since the House passed it back in February. Moore said, “This bill eliminates the program ending exam which all teacher practitioner...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Comments On School Security

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says banning semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the Texas school shooting isn’t the cure for mass shootings. She says you can’t focus on one thing and then there’s a false sense of security that everyone’s going to be safe. She says we all have to be vigilant in our response looking for ways to keep kids and people safe. Reynolds says the School Safety Bureau is submitting applications for federal grants and is coordinating state agency efforts to plan for and respond to threats in Iowa schools.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy