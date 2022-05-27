ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sonder to reopen former Laguna Brisas Hotel

By LB Indy Staff
lagunabeachindy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will welcome Sonder La Ensenada to the community with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. on June 9. Sonder La Ensenada, formally known as Laguna Brisas Hotel, has...

www.lagunabeachindy.com

orangecoast.com

Hot Shop: May Martin Boutique in Costa Mesa

Lily Magaziner opened May Martin eight years ago this month in a small trailer at The Lab. That popular spot helped amass a following of customers who don the brand’s delicate and affordable necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. In December, Magaziner opened her first boutique in Victoria Square, the Costa Mesa shopping center that is also home to Fermentation Farm. While customers might come for the jewelry, they’re sure to stay for local, women-owned clothing brands including Vitamin A, Cleobella, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion,” Magaziner says. “I have a couple good friends who have clothing stores. … I saw what they did, and I loved it so much.” Most items are priced less than $150, and the shop often runs gift-with-purchase promotions.
COSTA MESA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Fun getting health benefits from life & art in Laguna Beach

Science has proven that looking at and creating art provides a host of benefits such as reduced stress, improved memory, and greater sense of well-being. To maximize the experience there are easy-to-learn ideas used by the masters of painting that have rarely been shown, until now. Discover how to get more out of Laguna life while gaining health benefits from art.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
Boston 25 News

Photos: Shanna Moakler through the years

Shanna Moakler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Shanna Moakler sighting in West Hollywood on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
irvineweekly.com

Whealthy opens near Los Olivos neighborhood in Irvine

A casual new dining option, Whealthy, has opened near the Los Olivos neighborhood in Irvine in the same shopping center as Fukada. Originally opened in West Hollywood in 2017, the franchise now has four locations throughout California and Georgia. Its focus is on healthy and fast stir-fried meals. When you...
thenewportnews.com

There is a New Restaurant in Town OEB BREAKFAST CO.

OEB BREAKFAST CO. PROUDLY OPENS DOORS IN NEWPORT BEACH The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations. OEB Breakfast Co., a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave. in ﻿Westcliff Plaza﻿, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.

