Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt Second Vegas Location in the Works

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt arrived in Las Vegas earlier this year, offering its healthy yogurt and rice beverages from its first Sin City outpost at 5845 Spring Mountain Rd . Already, a second location appears to be in the works as well. Permit paperwork was filed recently with Clark County for a tenant improvement at 7980 S Rainbow Blvd , with an estimated construction budget of $150,000.

Yomie’s smoothie-style beverages are made with yogurt and flavored with healthful ingredients. They come in in fun flavors like Pure Jujube Yogurt, Pure Red Bean Yogurt, and Melon! Melon!

Details of the new location’s menu and are not yet known, but the Spring Mountain location offers Fresh Fruit Tea, in addition to its Yogurt Smoothie varieties, topped with Energy Grains, Fresh Fruit, and (of course) Yomie’s classic purple rice.

Beverages are served in the familiar boba-chain style, in branded plastic cups with sealed lids pierced with straws. Yomie’s restaurants offer service in a bright, minimalist atmosphere, providing a healthy alternative to boba pearls, with ingredients reportedly high in antioxidants, proteins and other nutrients.

Situated north of the Windmill Lane intersection, the location is part of a number of eateries in the area, including Creamberry , Coco Donuts , Jollibee , and Doh Korean BBQ .

What Now Las Vegas was unable to reach a representative of Yomies Rice x Yogurt for comment on Friday.