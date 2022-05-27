ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

"Taps Across America" to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXIyD_0fslRLJP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNsNa_0fslRLJP00
Musicians gear up for "Taps Across America' on Memorial Day 02:09

With Memorial Day just around the corner, tens of thousands of musicians are gearing up to play in one of the largest musical performances of all time - "Taps Across America." On Monday, at 3:00 p.m. sharp, they'll play "Taps" to remember America's fallen.

Doug Neralich was drafted into the Vietnam War as an Army medic. He was not able to save all the service members he served alongside. "I think there is an additional layer of trauma and meaning when you lose somebody who you knew as a friend, as a comrade," he says.

On Memorial Day last year and the year before, at 3:00 p.m., Neralich went into his yard to play "Taps." The notes from his trombone drifting through his New Jersey neighborhood. He'll do it again this year, joining a growing number of musicians participating in this new national tradition.

CBS's Steve Hartman teamed up with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva to launch "Taps Across America" in 2020. "We were just looking for a way to commemorate the holiday right in the depths of the pandemic, when parades were canceled. And the fact that this is now happening tens of thousands of times over, from the tallest mountains to the beaches, people are pausing for those 24 notes to commemorate what the holiday is really all about," Hartman says.

Any musician can participate, and everyone is encouraged to step outside to listen and reflect. "I want this ultimately to be inescapable," Hartman says.

Neralich says he feels duty-bound to play and share with his neighbors. "It's a way of honoring those that made that sacrifice."

Steve Hartman is asking buglers, trumpeters and really anyone to join, playing taps at 3:00 p.m. sharp local time on Memorial Day. If you know anyone participating in the Boston area, email us to let us know at newstips@wbztv.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

2 names added to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial

BOSTON -- The seventh re-dedication ceremony of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial took place Friday. An honor guard participated in the Seaport ceremony to salute fellow heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty. Members of Gold Star families unveiled two new names added to the glass panels. A soldier given the nation's highest award for bravery saluted their service. "Today is our Thanksgiving. Today is the day that we fall on our knees and thank God not only for the sacrifice but for the fact that these men and women lived, the lives that were saved, the sons and daughters that have dads and moms because of that blood sacrifice is with us every single day," said Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant David Bellavia. The ceremony also honored the newly fallen with a 21-gun salute. 
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hartman
TIME

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

In a panicked state, I pack my bag for my trip to Ho Chi Minh City. I’d received the news of my grandmother’s ill health, her doctor’s warning of her imminent passing. Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam , travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. I blush at the thought of showing up empty-handed.
TRAVEL
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Air Force
MilitaryTimes

Last known survivor of WWII POW massacre dead at 99

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (AP) — Harold Billow, 99, the last known survivor of a World War II POW massacre during the Battle of the Bulge, will be laid to rest Thursday in Pennsylvania. Billow, who died May 17, was attached to the Army’s 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion when...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 60 veterans deboard plane when one not allowed to fly

Dozens of Oklahoma veterans deboarded a plane in a show of solidarity after one veteran’s oxygen tank prevented him from flying last week. According to a News on 6 report on Monday, the group of nearly 60 veterans took a four-day honor trip to Washington, D.C. beginning May 18, but on the way home on May 22, the group got stuck in the Charlotte airport for 10 hours.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

The Horrifying Story of How Hundreds of Sharks Circled the Survivors of the USS Indianapolis

The deadliest mass shart attack in human history occurred in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis, an American warship, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. This disaster is known as the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the US Navy due to the fact that only 316 out of a crew of 1136 sailors managed to survive their horrifying ordeal at sea.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva

On March 9, 1862, the Union warship Monitor met its Confederate counterpart, Virginia. After a four-hour exchange of fire, the two fought to a draw. It was the first battle of ironclads. In one day, every wooden ship of the line of every naval power became immediately obsolete. On December...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Serve In The Military

According to the Council On Foreign Relations, the U.S. military has 1.3 million active-duty personnel. That is down from 1.9 million in 1973. Of the current figure, 35% are in the Army, 24% in the Navy, and 24% in the Air Force. India’s military is about the same size as America’s. Russia’s is larger at […]
HAWAII STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy