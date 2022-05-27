ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

'First line of defense': Treasure Valley police departments explain role of school resource officers

By By TRISTAN LEWIS KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2574E9_0fslRDFb00

Originally published May 26 on KTVB.COM .

As more information continues to be released about the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 21 people , more questions continue to arise as well. Parents and families around the Gem State are beginning to think about the role school resource officers (SRO) play in school safety and security in Idaho.

Police departments around the Treasure Valley told KTVB they offer their SROs some of the best training when it comes to active shooter and active killing events.

Lt. Shawn Harper with Meridian Police’s Community Services Division, which oversees the department SROs, said officers go through 20 to 30 hours of intense training on this topic when joining the force. They must take a 10-hour refresher course every year.

Other departments, like Nampa police, said they go through active shooter training or similar ones quarterly.

“That training works in any environment, whether it’s outdoors, indoor schools, commercial faith-based locations,” Harper said. “That training is consistent across the board and we use a nationally recognized training program through ALERT, which is out of Central Texas.”

Boise Police Captain Spencer Fomby, who leads the department’s training, education and development division (TED), said agencies around the region have coordinated training so their officers receive similar education. Fomby said 300 officers in BPD are currently going through this yearly training.

“All of us will respond to these emergencies when they happen. We want to make sure that we’re using the same tactics and have the same protocols,” Fomby said.

Training can range from scenarios involving a single officer or multiple officers responding, to strategies on entering structures and approaching threats, according to Sgt. Jason Cantrell with the Nampa Police Department. He calls SROs the “first line of defense” for schools.

“I guarantee you those SROs that are in the school are making a difference,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell, who oversees his department’s SROs and training, said there is a three-phase process when handling an active killing or shooter event. Number one is to stop the killing as quickly as possible. He said if his officers receive information there is an active killing going on they are trained to make entry into the structure or event, move to the threat and stop it.

“We can’t afford for an officer not to have the ability to go take action and stop the killing,” Cantrell said.

Officers are then trained to provide medical help to those injured and work with partner agencies around the area to provide relief as quickly as possible. He added another role with SRO is to teach students and staff how to respond to emergency situations and events by working on lockdown procedures.

To do that, Cantrell and other law enforcement in the valley said it starts by building trust and relationships with students and staff.

“They’re there to integrate and communicate with students, build relationships with the school community, and make sure that people are safe,” Fomby said. He added that SROs are not there for administrative discipline issues.

The Boise Police Department has 17 SROs in Boise and West Ada school districts, including two supervisors.

Nampa police have 12 SROs in the Nampa School District, with one supervisor.

Meridian Police Department has 11 SROs in West Ada.

“They have to be pretty well-rounded because they’re dealing with our younger populations,” Harper said. “We provide them ongoing training in regards to de-escalation. We deal with a lot of mental health training, anything that we can potentially do to help resolve any issues that go on in the school.”

“They have that relationship for students to be able to come and tell them and say, ‘Hey, I’ve had another student that told me not to come to school tomorrow,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said building those relationships has been able to stop multiple potential tragedies within the last few years.

“They feel that they can call them anytime, day or night,” Cantrell said.

Schools across the Gem State also work with the Idaho Board of Education’s Idaho School Safety and Security program. The office visits and assesses schools about any vulnerabilities within the buildings and makes recommendations to improve safety. They do a vulnerability assessment for schools every three years.

Program manager Mike Munger said SRO partnerships are crucial for the safety of schools.

“One of the things that is a really strong indicator for us is a school’s community connection when it comes to safety and security,” Munger said. “At the end of the day, our office isn’t going to come out and help them if they have a situation, it’s going to be that local law enforcement, it’s going to be local fire, sheriff’s offices, their local support agencies, and all of those folks are truly the people who are available to them in the event of an emergency.”

More from KTVB.COM:

Sue the T-Rex arrives at the Discovery Center of Idaho

Meridian Fire’s new ladder truck welcomed with push-in ceremony

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Gem County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Meridian, ID
Education
County
Gem County, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Nampa, ID
Education
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do If Could Change One Law in Idaho?

What would you do? What would you do if you could change or add one law in the state of Idaho? The school shooting in Uvalde last week has once again brought up questions about gun laws. Some people say leave them alone, while others are demanding change. When it comes to the laws in Idaho, what law would you want to change if you had the power to do so, or if you could create a new law what would you want? The options are endless, and there are tons of laws you could create, but which way would you go if you had one option?
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
KIVI-TV

Chip sealing to start in Nampa next week

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa Street Division will start chip sealing streets on Monday, June 6. In total 23 road sections will be chip sealed. Work will start at Midway Rd. at W. Orchard Ave., and them move towards W. Karcher Lane, followed by Moss Lane. Subdivisions will be chip sealed last.
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Idaho Fish and Game: Walleye found in Lake Lowell and Lake Cascade

BOISE, Idaho — Walleye fish have been located in Lake Lowell and Lake Cascade, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG said the fish is nonnative, can be destructive to other fish species, and are only allowed in very limited locations across Idaho. Last week, IDFG received a...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Resource Officer#Police Training#Police Departments#Ktvb Com#Sro
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has It’s Own Atlantis, Explore the Underwater Ghost Town

Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s, with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was tons of national hype about the area, specifically Thunder Mountain being the biggest gold producer in the US, so thousands came from all over to get their hands on some gold. Roosevelt and a nearby town Monumental Creek grew quickly.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. The post ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat appeared first on Local News 8.
107.9 LITE FM

Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

'North Idaho cops WILL run in to protect children': Post Falls Fraternal Order of Police president responds to Uvalde response time in school shooting

POST FALLS, Idaho — The president of the Post Falls Fraternal Order of Police released a statement on Texas law enforcement's response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Approximately 20 Uvalde law enforcement officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary School for more than 45 minutes before U.S....
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
kqennewsradio.com

MORROW COUNTY RECEIVES SIGNATURES TO PUT GREATER IDAHO ON THE BALLOT

Last Thursday the Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition to put a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot. Organizer Mike McCarter said so far, nine eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures: two in November 2020, five in May of 2021, one in a special election in November, and Klamath County in the recent May Primary Election.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

ITD increasing flagging resources on Highway 55

BANKS, Idaho — Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of driving, and to keep commuters safe the Idaho Transportation Department is increasing flagging resources on State Highway 55. The flaggers will be staged at the busy Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on eight weekends...
BANKS, ID
Post Register

Structure fire ravages Caldwell auto repair shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A structure fire caused heavy damage to a Caldwell auto repair shop Tuesday morning, the Caldwell Fire Department reports. Officials received reports that R&R Muffler on Cleveland Blvd was on fire at around 4:30 a.m. Crews immediately worked to put out the fire, and suppression efforts continued for at least another two hours.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho woman detained in China in 2019 returns home

BOISE, Idaho — After being detained in China since September 2019, Idaho resident Alyssa Petersen landed back in the United States on Monday. Petersen is the former director of a Rexburg-based English teaching organization called China Horizons. Petersen and Jacob Harlan, the former owner of China Horizons, were arrested by police in the eastern province of Jiangsu nearly three years ago on suspicion of organizing others to illegally cross the border.
103.5 KISSFM

One of Idahoans Favorite Summer Pastimes is Now in Caldwell

Sometimes it feels like we’re always talking about what’s happening in Boise…. It's easy to do – it’s our state’s capital, and there’s always fun things occurring around town. However, it has just come to our attention that one of our favorite pastimes is...
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
843
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy